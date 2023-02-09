The 9 Best Tires You Can Get For A Toyota Corolla In 2023

There’s something about the Toyota Corolla that screams reliability and long-lasting. Once you get it, it’s important to find the right parts.

What Are The Best Tires For A Toyota Corolla? The best tires for Toyota Corolla in 2023 include Falken Sincera SN250 A/S 185/55R15 82V, BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp 2 275/40R20 106W, Michelin X-Ice Xi3 215/65R16, and Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V.

We spoke with car experts who’ve been around the Toyota Corolla for years. They offered great insight on the best car tires for this vehicle for 2023. Here’s a list of the top brands and models available.

Best Tires for Toyota Corolla

Falken Sincera SN250 A/S 185/55R15 82V

Tire Specifications

Brand: Falken

Model: Sincera SN250

Seasons: All-seasons

Tread Type: Symmetrical

Size: 185 55R15

Tread depth: 11 32nds

Speed Rating: V

Rim Width: 6.5 inches

Tire Diameter: 25.90

Section Width: 205 mm

Load Capacity: 1356 pounds

Load Index Rating: 91.0

Tire Aspect Ratio: 55.0

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Falken Sincera SN250 A/S 185/55R15 82V tire delivers lasting performance during all seasons. Small passenger vehicles are a good match for the tire, which comes with an 80000-mile tread warranty for T-speed rated sizes.

This tire features Dynamic Range Technology that ensures all-season usability. This includes dry, wet, and light snow conditions by maintaining a pliable temperature throughout. Every rib on the tire features angled grooves that are good for mild winter since this deters snow packing.

There are extra biting edges that improve tire traction thanks to the 3D Canyon Sipe Technology. This works well with the Tension Control Tech, which ensures a smooth and quiet ride thanks to better absorption of bumps.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Falken Sincera SN250 A/S 185/55R15 82V tire is in a league of its own thanks to the symmetrical tread pattern. This improves tread life by ensuring there’s no uneven wear during the lifespan of the car tire.

Recent Updates to This Tire

None

Benefits of the Falken Sincera SN250 A/S 185/55R15 82V

Comfortable ride

Good replacement for worn-out tires

Better stability and durability

Ideal for all-season use

Better winter performance

Good for quiet drives

Drawbacks of the Falken Sincera SN250 A/S 185/55R15 82V

Slips a bit during wet conditions

Who Should Buy the Falken Sincera SN250 A/S 185/55R15 82V

The best cars for the Falken Sincera SN250 A/S 185/55R15 82V are sedans, small crossovers, small compact cars, and minivans.

Where to Buy the Falken Sincera SN250 A/S 185/55R15 82V

BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp 2 275/40R20 106W

Tire Specifications

Brand: BFGoodrich

Model: G-Force Sport Comp 2

Seasons: All-seasons

Tread Type: Directional

Size: 275/40R20

Tread depth:9 32nds

Rim Size: 20 inches

Speed Rating: W

Tire Diameter: 28.66

Section Width: 275 mm

Load Capacity: 2094 pounds

Load Index Rating: 106.0

Tire Aspect Ratio: 40.0

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp 2 275/40R20 106W tire has a 55,000-mile tread life warranty. It’s an all-terrain tire design that works well under different weather conditions, except for heavy snow and ice.

This tire’s tread depth is uniquely crafted specifically to suit this model. This guarantees you a safe ride as you accelerate in different terrains. The design also comes in handy when braking or handling the Toyota Corolla or other vehicle models.

BFGoodrich utilizes a silica compound that’s good for traction and when you need better handling, especially when driving on the highway. There’s better cut-and-chip resistance when you head off-road and run into bumpy roads with gravel and rocks.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

There’s a reduction in stone retention on the BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp 2 275/40R20 106W tire thanks to the dual draft tread element. The tire benefits from a reduction in stone drilling when off-roading.

Recent Updates to This Tire

None

Benefits of the BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp 2 275/40R20 106W

Good for high-speed drives on the highway

Perform well when off-roading

Better stability and longevity

Good for wet traction

Runs well on dry roads

Drawbacks of the BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp 2 275/40R20 106W

Not recommended for heavy snow and ice conditions

Who Should Buy the BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp 2 275/40R20 106W

The best cars for the BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp 2 275/40R20 106W are sedans, small crossovers, small compact cars, and minivans.

Where to Buy the BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp 2 275/40R20 106W

Michelin X-Ice Xi3 215/65R16

Tire Specifications

Brand: Michelin

Model: X-Ice Xi3

Seasons: Winter

Tread Type: Directional

Size: 215/65R16

Tread depth:9 32nds

Rim Size: 16 inches

Speed Rating: T

Tire Diameter: 27 inches

Section Width: 215 mm

Load Capacity: 1874 pounds

Load Index Rating: 102.0

Tire Aspect Ratio: 65.0

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

Driving your Toyota Corolla in winter improves with the Michelin X-Ice Xi3 215/65R16. This is a 3rd generation tire whose design ensures self-supporting run-flat mobility if you happen to encounter total air loss. It can result from a puncture on a cold winter day or night.

This tire design has better ice and snow traction and good handling. The tire delivers good drive during dry, wet, slushy, and icy conditions.

Vehicle owners also get the added advantage of better fuel economy with the Michelin X-Ice Xi3 215/65R16 tire. Better traction helps lower fuel consumption and the subsequent CO2 emissions. The tire has a low rolling resistance that enables fuel efficiency.

Enjoy the silica-based winter tread rubber of this Michelin tire that’s firm even when temperatures increase. It offers stability and longevity when driving during winter or the drier summer months.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Michelin X-Ice Xi3 215/65R16 is at par with the set service requirements for winter conditions. These winter/snow tires come with a Three-peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol.

Recent Updates to This Tire

Always add Michelin X-Ice Xi3 215/65R16 as a pair of 4 to your vehicle.

Benefits of the Michelin X-Ice Xi3 215/65R16

Good traction and stability

Ideal for winter conditions with snow and ice

Offer a quiet drive

Leads to fuel efficiency and fuel economy

Offers hydroplaning resistance

Drawbacks of the Michelin X-Ice Xi3 215/65R16

Recommends a set of 4 per vehicle

Who Should Buy the Michelin X-Ice Xi3 215/65R16

The best cars for the Michelin X-Ice Xi3 215/65R16 are sedans, small crossovers, small compact cars, and minivans. A Toyota Corolla can benefit from this tire model.

Where to Buy the Michelin X-Ice Xi3 215/65R16

Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V

Tire Specifications

Brand: Continental

Model: PureContact LS

Seasons: All-season

Tread Type: Asymmetrical

Size: 235/50R17

Tread depth: 10 32nds

Rim Size: 17 inches

Speed Rating: V

Tire Diameter: 26.3 inches

Section Width: 235 mm

Load Capacity: 1565.3 pounds

Load Index Rating: 96.0

Tire Aspect Ratio: 50.0

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

Here is another excellent tire for the Toyota Corolla. The Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V tire is good for all-season traction during wet and dry conditions. It has polymers that activate when there’s a change in temperature so the tire can transition smoothly from dry to wet conditions.

This is one tire model with an asymmetrical tire tread type. The tread blocks are stable on the shoulders of the tire, which ensures a firm grip. You can also experience better handling at high-speed.

The Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V tire’s central rib is wide with a solid center fill and a central tracking that’s quite sturdy. There’s an underlay beneath the tread thanks to the Comfort Ride Technology that offers tread isolation. That way, you experience way less vibration inside the vehicle.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V tire has a single-ply polyester casing as part of its internal construction. This improves performance and ensures better handling during high-speed scenarios.

Recent Updates to This Tire

None

Benefits of the Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V

Works well in slippery conditions

Good for snow season

Offers ride comfort

Has a better grip in dry and wet conditions

Drawbacks of the Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V

Car tires are expensive

Who Should Buy the Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V

The Michelin X-Ice Xi3 215/65R16 tire works best for sedans, small crossovers, small compact cars, and minivans.

Where to Buy the Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V

Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 255/40R18

Tire Specifications

Brand: Sumitomo

Model: HTR A/S

Seasons: All-season

Size: 255/40R18

Tread depth: 10 32nds

Speed Rating: W

Rim Diameter: 18 inches

Section Width: 225 mm

Load Capacity: 1565.3 pounds

Load Index Rating: 92.0

Tire Aspect Ratio: 40.0

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

Another tire that makes the list of the best tires for Toyota Corolla is the Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 255/40R18. This high-performing car tire suits all seasons thanks to its advanced features and qualities.

The manufacturer incorporates the best materials to create a tire that performs well in both dry and wet conditions. You can even continue using the same tires when there’s light snow and slight slushy conditions on the road in winter.

This car tire features an asymmetric tread pattern combined with a silica-enhanced compound mold. The two work well to lessen the tire’s profile deformation when cornering. As a result, you have better vehicle handling and stability.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The car tire has intermediate ribs with an advanced ‘fin’ mold whose purpose is to enhance water evacuation towards the outboard shoulders. That way, you have better stability during wet conditions because there’s less hydroplaning.

Recent Updates to This Tire

None

Benefits of the Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 255/40R18

Good for wet and snow conditions

Better balance and stability on the road

Noise-free car tires

Provide a comfortable ride

Drawbacks of the Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 255/40R18

Prone to treadwear

Who Should Buy the Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 255/40R18

The Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 255/40R18 tire works best for sedans, small crossovers, small compact cars, and minivans.

Where to Buy the Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 255/40R18

Cooper CS5 Grand Touring 215/65R16

Tire Specifications

Brand: Cooper

Model: CS5 Grand Touring

Seasons: All-season

Size: 215/65R16

Rim Size: 16 inches

Tread depth: 11.5 32nds

Speed Rating: T

Rim Diameter: 18 inches

Section Width: 215 mm

Load Capacity: 1653 pounds

Load Index Rating: 98.0

Tire Aspect Ratio: 65.0

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

Get the Cooper CS5 Grand Touring 215/65R16 tire when searching for an all-season model. This tire has an asymmetrical tread pattern with a mold of silica compound. It prevents uneven wear by enhancing side-to-side rotation movements when driving.

The Cooper CS5 Grand Touring 215/65R16 tire has large tread blocks on the outward shoulder. There’s not much space for handling and traction (lateral). As for the inbound shoulder and the ribs, the sipe density is higher and features lateral grooves.

This car tire has better-wet traction thanks to the wider open space on this lateral groove. This creates hydroplaning resistance with better biting edges for better grip.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Cooper CS5 Grand Touring 215/65R16 car tire has an 80000-mile tread warranty.

Recent Updates to This Tire

None

Benefits of the Cooper CS5 Grand Touring 215/65R16

Better traction during wet weather

All-season car tire

Has good handling and stability

The construction ensures a smooth ride

Drawbacks of the Cooper CS5 Grand Touring 215/65R16

Only good for light snow during winter

Who Should Buy the Cooper CS5 Grand Touring 215/65R16

The Cooper CS5 Grand Touring 215/65R16 is a good tire for the Toyota Corolla. You can also have the tire on sedans, small crossovers, small compact cars, and minivans.

Where to Buy the Cooper CS5 Grand Touring 215/65R16

Yokohama Advan A052 215/70R16

Tire Specifications

Brand: Yokohama

Model: Advan A052

Seasons: Spring and Summer

Size: 215/70R16

Rim Size: 16 inches

Tread depth: 11 32nds

Speed Rating: H

Section Width: 215 mm

Load Capacity: 1764 pounds

Load Index Rating: 100.0

Tire Aspect Ratio: 65.0

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

Motorsport enthusiasts who enjoy speed and smooth rides will delight in the Yokohama Advan A052 215/70R16. However, it’s worth noting that this is a summer tire that won’t perform well in the cold conditions of winter.

The tire has an asymmetric tread design that enhances grip when hitting the track or driving on the highway. The low-void tread pattern has wide center ribs coupled with a larger outboard shoulder. This guarantees better road connection when mixed with a round tread profile.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Yokohama Advan A052 215/70R16 tire has better durability and performance thanks to the notches on the outboard microgrooves.

Recent Updates to This Tire

None

Benefits of the Yokohama Advan A052 215/70R16

Good for dry driving conditions

Better cornering

Has high-speed durability

Quiet tires

Drawbacks of the Yokohama Advan A052 215/70R16

Tires are brittle in the cold, freezing conditions

Who Should Buy the Yokohama Advan A052 215/70R16

The Yokohama Advan A052 215/70R16 suits the Toyota Corolla. This tire is also suitable for sedans, small crossovers, small compact cars, and minivans.

Where to Buy the Yokohama Advan A052 215/70R16

Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus 205/55R17

Tire Specifications

Brand: Bridgestone

Model: Ecopia EP422 Plus

Seasons: All-seasons

Tread Type: Symmetrical

Size: 205/55R17

Tread depth: 10 32nds

Speed Rating: H

Rim Width: 6.5 inches

Tire Diameter: 25.90

Section Width: 205 mm

Load Capacity: 1356 pounds

Load Index Rating: 91.0

Tire Aspect Ratio: 55.0

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus 205/55R17 tire also serves compact cars like the Toyota Corolla. This is an all-season tire that’s good for fuel economy. You get more tire life for each gallon of fuel, and as a result, there’s longevity and good handling.

Even with slight snow on the road, you can experience better traction with the Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus 205/55R17 tire. The traction includes Nano-Pro tech from Bridgestone that lowers rolling resistance. There’s also less energy loss on different roads, including dry, wet, and light snow.

The tire has a symmetrical tread design with intermediate ribs and notched shoulders. Driving on dry roads is easier and better thanks to the tire’s center blocks that are independent of one another and enhance overall traction.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus 205/55R17 tire is good for fuel efficiency and improves fuel economy. This is good because there are fewer carbon emissions from the vehicle.

Recent Updates to This Tire

None

Benefits of the Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus 205/55R17

Great hydroplaning resistance

Good for all-seasons

Promotes fuel economy

Low noise levels

Minimum vibrations on the road

Drawbacks of the Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus 205/55R17

Not ideal for heavy snow and ice conditions

Slow responsiveness and feedback

Who Should Buy the Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus 205/55R17

The best cars for the Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus 205/55R17 are sedans, small crossovers, small compact cars, and minivans.

Where to Buy the Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus 205/55R17

Hankook Kinergy GT 225/55R18 98H

Tire Specifications

Brand: Hankook

Model: Kinergy GT

Seasons: All-seasons

Tread Type: Symmetrical

Size: 225/55R18

Tread depth: 10 32nds

Speed Rating: H

Rim Width: 7 inches

Tire Diameter: 27.6

Section Width: 225mm

Load Capacity: 1653 pounds

Load Index Rating: 98.0

Tire Aspect Ratio: 55.0

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

A Toyota Corolla can work better with Hankook Kinergy GT 225/55R18 98H tire. This is an all-season tire that’s reliable and efficient in performance. Best of all, you won’t have to worry about the slip when accelerating in different weather.

The design of the Hankook Kinergy GT 225/55R18 98H works to improve comfort on the road. In addition, you enjoy a quiet drive with traction. This tire is even good to use when there’s slight snow on the road at the beginning of winter.

Its internal construction is worth noting since it works to upgrade stability during high speed, better handling, and longevity. This is largely thanks to the twin wide steel belts reinforced with full-width nylon. The polyester cord makes up the body casing for the internal construction of the Hankook Kinergy GT 225/55R18 98H tire.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Hankook Kinergy GT 225/55R18 98H’s low noise levels set it apart from the competition. Levels remain low in places where you don’t have to speed and won’t increase much when you hit the highway. Small issues like bumps on the road don’t do much to disrupt the comfort of the tire.

Recent Updates to This Tire

None

Benefits of the Hankook Kinergy GT 225/55R18 98H

Good for dry and wet conditions

Affordable tire for Toyota Corolla

Low noise levels

Good comfort

70000-mile treadwear warranty

Drawbacks of the Hankook Kinergy GT 225/55R18 98H

Not ideal for snow or ice conditions

Mid-range tire

Who Should Buy the Hankook Kinergy GT 225/55R18 98H

Folks who love the Toyota Corolla and similar compact cars will enjoy the Hankook Kinergy GT 225/55R18 98H tire.

Where to Buy the Hankook Kinergy GT 225/55R18 98H

Key Takeaways