The 5 Best Tires For Your Infiniti Q50
The Infiniti Q50 is one of the best sedans, with unmatched qualities. But, if you want to boost your driving experience to greater heights, get the best tires.
What Are The Best Tires For An Infiniti Q50?
The best tires for Infiniti Q50 are Continental DWS06, Michelin A/S 3 Plus, BFGoodrich g-Force Comp-2 A/S, Continental PureContact, and Michelin Premier A/S. Before buying tires, ensure you identify what features you need the tires to have, then explore your options.
When choosing the type of tire you want, whether all-season, summer tires, rib tires, or touring, ensure you take your time to research the best in the market.
5 Best Tires For Infiniti Q50
Tires are among the most crucial parts of a vehicle, and if you take any shortcuts, the repercussions may be a nightmare. Ensure you only get the best tires to avoid unforeseen problems with your Q50.
Investing in good high-quality tires will not only elevate your driving experience, but you can also rest assured your safety and that of your passengers are well taken care of.
Remember, the market is flooded with plenty of options; if you’re not keen, you may get low-quality tires for your car.
Here are five of our tried, tested, and approved recommendations:
1. Continental DWS06- Best All-season Tires
- All season tread
- Black sidewall
- 50,000 mile limited manufacturer tread life warranty for non-staggered fitments, or 25,000 mile limited warranty for rear staggered fitments
- Built with Continental's SPORTPLUS+ Technology that allows for precise handling and better grip on slippery roads
The Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 is our best tire pick for the Q50. The brand boasts of a tread life that is exceptional compared to other comparable all-season high-performance tires.
Specifications
This Continental model features an asymmetric tread pattern that offers added grip on dry and wet surfaces, improving cornering performance and road input.
The brand also incorporated X-Sipe Technology which enables the DWS06 to plow through snow and ice, allowing the DWS06 to operate reliably during winter and cold seasons.
Performance
The DWS06 tops the list for its performance thanks to its tread containing silica and Silane compounds. These compounds make these tires quieter than standard high-performance models and give them stability at high speeds that traditional all-season tires cannot provide.
What Sets The Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 Apart
A unique feature of the ExtremeContact DW06 is the built-in wheel alignment authentication scheme, which allows you to check the alignment of your wheels in the comfort of your home. Simply look for parallel rubber bars on the tread area.
As long as the bars on the opposing tire shoulders are aligned, there is no need to contact the mechanic.
Recent Updates of the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06
The DWS06 features 10% better wet braking and 11% better snow traction than its predecessors.
Benefits of The Continental ExtremeContact DWS06
- Best all-season tires
- In-built wheel alignment authentication feature
- Excellent grip on dry roads
Drawbacks Of The Continental ExtremeContact DWS06
Who Should Buy The Continental ExtremeContact DWS06
The Continental ExtremeContact is perfect when your Infiniti Q50 is a daily drive.
2. Michelin Pilot Sport A/S3 Plus- Amazing All-Season Tires
- Ultra High Performance All Season Tire
- High-Speed performance tires for high-end sport cars, sporty coupes & sedan
- More dry grip & controlled movement with the shortest braking
- Better snow traction for winter mobility
- 45, 000 Mile Manufacturer's Tread wear Limited
The Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 Plus is one of the best ultra-high-performance all-season tires on the market. If you want to improve the performance of your Infiniti Q50, this is the tire for you.
Specifications
Michelin Pilot Sport A/S incorporates the Extreme Silica+ material that remains grippy in harsh weather and big rain grooves, plus 3-D sipes that assist in avoiding hydroplaning.
The tires also have a Variable Contact Patch 3.0 that distributes cornering pressures uniformly over the contact area for improved grip and balance.
Performance
Most customers with the Pilot Sport A/S3 hail praise for these tires’ cornering stability and long tread life. The brand offers a 45,000-mile tread warranty and promises the tire can be used for over six years or 60000 miles without significant wear or increased road noise from the tires.
What Sets Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 Plus Apart
Pilot Sport A/S3 combines multiple performance characteristics by employing cutting-edge technologies and combining braking force, driving control, and enhanced fuel efficiency to mitigate the negative effects of conventional tire trade-offs.
Recent Updates To Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 Plus
When the Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 Plus was launched, the company had compromised a bit on the drive comfort.
However, Michelin returned to the drawing board and made a few adjustments. Many users report noticing a significant increase with the newly released tires.
Benefits Of The Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 Plus
- Boosts car’s fuel efficiency
- Great traction
Drawbacks Of The Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 Plus
- Compromised drive comfort
Who Should Buy The Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 Plus
The Pilot Sport A/S3 is an excellent option if your local climate requires all-season traction and you routinely drive through light snow.
These Michelin tires still maintain their efficiency even in harsh weather thanks to the Evergrip Technology and a high silica content that enhances the tire’s ability to grip wet or dry surfaces for enhanced traction.
3. BFGoodrich g-Force Comp-2 A/S- Great All-season Tires
- A NEW latest generation compound provides the highest levels of lateral grip while offering improved cornering capability over the previous g-Force COMP-2 A/S
- Better wet traction, dry traction, and braking versus the previous generation g-Force COMP-2 A/S
- New Compound on existing tread pattern and sidewall
- 45K limited mileage
- Fit type: Vehicle Specific
The BFGoodrich g-Force Comp-2 A/S also makes it on our list of the best all-season tires suitable for your Q50. Goodrich designed these tires to only work for specific wheels and cars, and the Infiniti Q50 is at the top of the list.
Specifications
The g-Force Comp-2 A/S has angled lateral and longitudinal grooves and a directed and V-shaped tread pattern.
It also has wraparound tread blocks and squared-off shoulders, providing continuous block rigidity for more incredible grip and stability. This type of design frequently increases wet traction without losing dry stability.
Performance
The high silica cold weather all-season tread compound is also responsible for superior traction, quicker acceleration, and shorter braking distances. With these tires, driving your Q50 is like a dream.
What Sets BFGoodrich g-Force Comp-2 A/S Apart
The most unique features of the g-Force Comp-2 A/S are the UltiGrip Technology and a high-silica tread composition that maintains flexibility in cold conditions while offering exceptional grip in hot months.
This way, whether you’re looking for the grip of a summer tire or the capacity to survive in harsh weather like winter, g-Force Comp-2 A/S is your go-to.
Recent Updates To The BFGoodrich g-Force Comp-2 A/S
The best addition BFGoodrich included to this model is the UltiGrip technology, which elevates its performance compared to its competitors.
Benefits Of The BFGoodrich g-Force Comp-2 A/S
- It has excellent grip and stability
- Enables shorter braking distance
Drawbacks Of The BFGoodrich g-Force Comp-2 A/S
- Quite expensive
Who Should Buy The BFGoodrich g-Force Comp-2 A/S
These tires are also best for drivers with heavy foot since they have been designed to accommodate relentless pushing without wearing off quickly.
4. Continental PureContact- Best Grand Touring Tires
- Continental has taken the industry-leading Pure Contact to the next level with Pure Contact LS. Reduced noise; improved wet grip, wear and robustness; combined with enhanced snow performance, delivers...
- The asymmetric pattern features stable tread blocks in the shoulders for lateral grip and high-speed handling, and the wide, central rib provides solid on-center feel and confident straight-line...
- Comfort Ride Technology incorporates an underlay beneath the tread that is designed to isolate the tread from the casing and reduce the amount of perceptible vibration in the cabin
- Country of Origin : United States
- Fit type: Universal Fit
The Continental PureContact tires have all the components necessary for travel tires and are among the top all-season grand touring tires that Continental has ever made. Just perfect for the Infiniti Q50.
Specifications
This Continental tire model tread compound has temperature-activated active polymers that improve compound adhesion, reduce tire wear, and boost fuel economy.
The tires also feature circumferential channels and sweeping grooves, which help avoid hydroplaning, while the additives improve the tire’s traction in slippery circumstances.
Performance
Given that it is a premium product, it is not surprising that this tire boasts a lot of remarkable qualities.
From its unmatched durability, comfortable driving experience, and superb traction on various terrains and all types of weather, PureContact is worth the price point. The tires can work perfectly for over 90000 miles.
What Sets Continental PureContact Apart
While the traction grooves in the tire hold snow in the tread to offer a snow-to-snow grip, siped shoulders and intermediate tread blocks provide the necessary biting edges for traction in snow situations.
Recent Updates To The Continental PureContact
Continental has continued to make improvements on this tire over time. Currently, the tire can serve you up to 90000 miles compared to the standard 60000.
Benefits Of The Continental PureContact
- Long tread life
- Boosts fuel economy
- Great ground grip
Drawbacks of The Continental PureContact
- Expensive
Who Should Buy The Continental PureContact
PureContact tires are made to combine a luxury touring tire’s smooth ride with a superb driving experience and secure grip in a variety of weather conditions, including dry, wet, wintry, and light snow.
5. Michelin Premier A/S- Grand Touring All Season
- All-Season radial car tire designed for passenger cars in all weather conditions
- Stops shorter on wet roads than leading competitors' brand-new tires thanks to our EverGrip Technology
- Michelin Comfort Control Technology uses computer-optimized design and precision manufacturing to reduce vibrations and road noise
- Sunflower Oil keeps the EverGrip Compound flexible in lower temperatures along with many tread blocks and sipes that act as biting edges to cut through the snow
- 60,000 Miles Manufacturer's Treadwear Limited Warranty; 6 years Standard Limited Warranty; 225/65R16 100H
Michelin designed the Grand Touring All-Season Premier A/S tire for car owners that desire efficient wet traction.
The Michelin Premier A/S tires provide all-season traction on wintry roads, even in light snow, and stop on wet roads faster than tires from leading competitors, even when worn.
Specifications
Michelin added sunflower oil and silica to improve traction in cold and wet environments to the Premier A/S tires.
The compound is then shaped into a symmetrical tread pattern with a straight center rib bordered by serrated center ribs and bonded shoulder blocks to provide straight-line navigation and quick dry-road performance.
Performance
The Premier A/S combines multiple performance characteristics by applying cutting-edge technologies.
The tires combine braking force, guaranteed weather stability, enhanced fuel efficiency, and driving control to mitigate the adverse effects of conventional tire trade-offs.
What Sets This Tire Apart
The Michelin EverGrip Technology is also present in the Premier A/S, ensuring that the traction in snowy and wet situations remains intact as the tire ages. This gives you time to save up for new tires.
Recent Updates To This Tire
The tire’s internal structure comprises two steel belts enhanced with spirally wound polyamide cable over a polyester casing ply to combine ride uniformity and comfort with handling and durability in this Michelin tire.
Benefits of Michelin Premier A/S- Grand Touring
- Quick dry road performance
- Improved traction
Drawbacks of Michelin Premier A/S- Grand Touring
- Tread growl on rough tarmac and at higher speeds
Who Should Buy Michelin Premier A/S- Grand Touring
This is your bet if you’re looking for a tire that will serve you for a long time in both dry and wet environments.
Key Takeaways
- Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 tires are the best Infiniti Q50 tires
- Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 Plus has Evergrip technology
- Michelin Premier A/S tires are the best Grand touring tires