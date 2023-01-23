4 Ways To Stop An Engine From Burning Oil

If you’re suspicious about the amount of oil that your car goes through, there’s a good chance the engine is burning more oil than it should.

To stop an engine from burning oil, try using one of the following engine oil additives: Liqui Moly 2037 Pro-Line Engine Flush Archoil AR9100 Oil Additive BG MOA Part # 110 Engine Oil Supplement Lucas 10001 Heavy-Duty Oil Stabilizer

After extensively researching automotive forums, I’ve gathered enough information to determine how to stop a car’s engine from burning oil (or at least burn less oil). In this article, we’ll be taking a closer look at some solutions you can implement to prevent accelerated engine oil burning in your vehicle.

How Much Engine Oil Should My Car Be Using?

Before you hit the panic button, it’s important to understand that all engines burn oil, even when they are functioning properly. Engines will burn oil over time, which is one of the reasons why periodic oil changes are necessary.

With that said, the rate at which the engine oil burns in your car will determine if you have a problem on your hands. In general, most vehicles should be burning 1 quart every 1,000 to 1,500 miles, depending on the make and model of the vehicle.

Standard vehicles – 1 quart every 1,500 miles

Performance/Sports vehicles – 1 quart every 1,000 miles

If your vehicle is going through a quart of oil within the above mileage range, then you may not have any issues with your car that need to be addressed. However, if your car is going through 1 quart of oil faster than every 1,000 to 1,500 miles, then your engine likely needs to be maintained.

How to Tell if a Car is Burning Engine Oil

If you feel that your vehicle is burning engine oil at an accelerated rate, then you need to run some standard diagnostics on the car to confirm this.

There are certain signs that indicate unhealthy oil burning in an engine that you need to watch out for. Keep the following symptoms in mind when running diagnostics on your vehicle.

Check the Dipstick

The first thing that you need to check is your vehicle’s dipstick. If you open the hood of your car, you should see a rod towards the left side of the engine. This is your vehicle’s dipstick and you can use it to check the oil level of your car’s engine.

Follow this procedure to check the engine oil of your vehicle using the dipstick:

Remove the dipstick Wipe the dipstick with a rag or cloth Re-insert the dipstick all the way down Remove the dipstick (again) Look at the bottom end of the dipstick to see the oil level

Most dipsticks are designed with several lines to indicate the oil level of your engine. If you’ve recently changed your oil, and the dipstick shows low oil, then there is a good chance that you have a problem.

Check for Oil Leaks

Before you can resolve the problem with your car’s engine, you need to rule out that it’s not an oil leak. You can do this by looking for any signs of an oil leak around your car. Check under the vehicle to see if there are any dark oil spots appearing after you park.

The reason for this is that it can be very easy to misdiagnose burning oil with an oil leak, given that both will show low levels in a dipstick reading.

I recommend driving your car to a clean parking spot that does not have any spots or oil marks. Park your car in this spot and leave it there for about 5 minutes while keeping an eye out for any oil dripping underneath the vehicle. If there are no oil spots under your car, it’s safe to say the engine is burning oil.

Pale Blue Smoke from Exhaust

A tell-tale sign that your car is burning engine oil is when you see pale blue smoke coming from your tailpipe. Excessive fumes coming from a tailpipe are already a bad sign, as a healthy vehicle will emit very little visible pollution.

However, smoke that is pale blue or gray/blue will indicate your engine is burning oil. As soon as pale blue smoke is spotted, you will know the engine is burning oil at an accelerated rate.

4 Ways To Stop a Car from Burning Engine Oil

Unfortunately, once your car’s engine starts burning oil, legitimately fixing the problem can be very expensive and time-consuming. This will require extensive diagnostics and the replacement of engine components connected to the issue.

In many cases, fixing a car that burns too much oil involves replacing the engine entirely. This can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $6,000+ depending on the make and model of your vehicle. The good news is that there are plenty of engine oil additives that you can use instead to resolve this issue.

Engine oil additives can work wonders at reducing the rate at which oil burns. However, if the oil is burning at a slow rate and the damage to your car is not serious, then the right product can potentially fix the problem. Consider using one of the following products to stop your engine from burning oil.

1. Liqui Moly 2037 Pro-Line Engine Flush

Liqui Moly is one of the most reliable engine additives that you can use to prevent your car from burning oil. This product needs to be added during your next oil change for the best results.

Simply add Liqui Molly when you change your oil to give your engine a deep clean. Once the product is added, leave your engine running for 10 minutes so that the Liqui Moly can pass through all the necessary components.

Liqui Moly 2037 Pro-Line Engine Flush Easy way to clean and flush the oil systems of gasoline and diesel engines

Gentle and rapid cleaning

Neutral to seals and other materials installed in the engine

Compatible with catalytic converters

Simple to use

2. Archoil AR9100 Oil Additive

Many mechanics swear by Archoil AR9100 Oil Additive as being the ultimate solution to a car engine that burns oil.

This is a superior product that has been tested extensively on vehicles that burn oil. Adding the Archoil AR9100 oil additive to your car will greatly reduce its oil consumption and it can also lower your vehicle’s engine noise.

Archoil AR9100 Oil Additive (16oz) for All Vehicles – Powerstroke Cold Starts, Eliminates Injector… 16oz AR9100 Friction Modifier – treats one Power Stroke

Fixes 6.0L and 7.3L Power Stroke cold start injector problems

Reduces wear and extends component life

Reduces engine noise, vibration and heat

For all diesel and gasoline engines, gearboxes, hydraulics, differentials and power steering systems

3. BG MOA Part # 110 Engine Oil Supplement

The BG MOA Engine Oil Supplement is an excellent product for reducing how quickly your engine burns oil.

This oil additive fortifies the existing oil inside of your car and improves the performance of your engine’s components.

BG MOA Part # 110 Engine Oil Supplement Allows safe extended oil change intervals

Ensures reliability of critical engine components

Prevents excessive oil consumption

Item model number: ‎BG MOA 110

4. Lucas 10001 Heavy Duty Oil Stabilizer

The Lucas 10001 Heavy Duty Oil Stabilizer is a top-notch product with an excellent reputation for fixing engines that burn oil.

This all-in-one solution will stabilize the temperature of your vehicle, significantly reducing the rate at which oil burns.

Sale Lucas Oil 10001 Heavy Duty Oil Stabilizer – 1 Quart Extends oil and engine life

Virtually eliminates dry starts and excessive wear

Raises Oil Pressure

Will not sludge or varnish

Lowers engine temperature

What Are the Risks of Driving a Car that Burns Engine Oil

Driving a car that burns engine oil can pose serious risks to the health of your vehicle, as well as your personal safety. Surprisingly, many people continue to drive their cars even after they discover their engine is burning oil.

While some drivers are able to use their vehicles in this condition, experienced mechanics will tell you that this is a bad idea that could easily cause irreversible damage to your car.

With that said, you should always take your car to get serviced if you think that its burning oil. These are the risks of driving a car that burns engine oil:

Damaged spark plugs

Rough driving performance

Overheated or failed catalytic converter

Seized engine

Blown out motor

Key Takeaways