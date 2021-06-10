Toyo Versado CUV Review

Contents
Toyo’s Versado CUV all-season tire conforms with crossover vehicles’ tractions requirements with its sophisticated and modern design structure. No matter the road surface, this tire aims to provide a comfortable, smooth, fuel-efficient ride. For generations, the Toyo name has had a legacy of manufacturing high-quality tires. And this model adds to their ever-growing collection of tires that provide superior handling for your vehicle. You can find the following features in the Toyo Versado CUV tire model:
Tire Features
The Toyo Versado’s tread design offers reliable traction on wet or dry road surfaces, decreasing wear and tear effects; its high durability also increases cornering stability and improved steering response. Moreover, this tire has circumferential grooves and lateral slits to clear out water and enhance wet traction. As a result, it minimizes the chances of hydroplaning, providing a comfortable driving experience. Plus, the tread design has multi-wave sipes that offer a reliable grip on wet or snowy roads. Fuel efficiency is a massive priority for any driver; therefore, this tire uses a rolling-resistance compound, making it highly fuel-efficient among all tires. This compound also provides resistance to wear and tear and performs well in all seasons. Furthermore, the tires come with a rib and block design and a computer-optimized case to enhance the tread pressure distribution on the surface. This feature allows for better steadiness and control of the vehicle.
Silent Wall Technology Review
This Toyo tire comes with a unique Silent Wall technology installed to reduce road noise. It uses vertical serrations to decrease the pipe resonance and provide a quiet ride on any vehicle with any tire sizes.
Pros
Cons
What Vehicle Will The Versado CUV Fit?
Tire Sizes
- 17-inch: P215/65R17 98T BSW; P225/60R17 98V BSW; 225/65R17 102H BSW; 235/55R17 99H BSW; 235/60R17 102T BSW; 235/65R17 104H BSW; 235/65R17 108V BSW; 245/55R17 102V BSW; 255/60R17 106V BSW
- 18-inch: 215/55R18 95T BSW; 225/55R18 98V BSW; 235/50R18 97V BSW; 235/55R18 100V BSW; 235/60R18 107V BSW; 235/65R18 106T BSW; 245/60R18 105H BSW; 255/55R18 109V BSW; P255/65R18 109S BSW; 265/60R18 110V BSW
- 19-inch: P225/55R19 99V BSW; 235/50R19 99H BSW; 235/55R19 105V BSW; P245/55R19 103T BSW; 255/50R19 107V BSW; P255/60R19 108H BSW; 265/50R19 110V BSW; 275/55R19 111V BSW
- 20-inch: P235/55R20 102T BSW; P245/50R20 102V BSW; P255/50R20 104H BSW; P255/55R20 107H BSW; 265/50R20 107V BSW
Price Range Of The Tire
The Toyo Versado CUV tire will cost you around $139 and above. Just choose the right size from the provided menu; the bigger the tire size, the higher it would retail. Occasionally, you can find special offers, coupons, and discount rates if you buy four tires at once.
Warranty
Its high ratings and numerous positive reviews are a testament to their great after-sale coverage. This Toyo tire has a tread warranty of 50,000 miles and a guarantee that provides coverage for the wear’s first 1/32 inch. There is also a five-year warranty for workmanship and materials, and you can get a free replacement of the first 25% of wear. For the rest of the period, an amount is allocated to cover the last tread depth of 2/32 inch. Another benefit provided by the Toyo name is their No Regrets 500 mile, 45-day trial, during which if you are not satisfied by the tires you have purchased, you can return or replace them. For in-depth information on warranty coverage review your paperwork, use the contact us link or email address, on their website!
Overall Thoughts About The Tires
Upon review of the Toyo Versado CUV we find it offers excellent traction on various road surfaces, whether they are wet or dry. Even though they may not be reliable in very dense snow, you can expect good braking and traction in less harsh conditions. These Toyo tires also provide above-average cornering stability, and you can expect the utmost comfort in snow or other tricky road conditions. However, our review of these tires is slightly bitter-sweet. One of the most significant issues of this model is its tread life; it is not enough. Additionally, even though the tire employs Toyo’s Silent Wall technology, it does not make your ride as quiet as it should as there is discernable background noise. While the tire does not match the requirements to be used in dense snow, Versado CUV provides dependability, steadiness, and a reasonable market price that most crossover drivers would appreciate.