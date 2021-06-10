Toyo Versado CUV Review

Overall Thoughts About The Tires

Upon review of the Toyo Versado CUV we find it offers excellent traction on various road surfaces, whether they are wet or dry. Even though they may not be reliable in very dense snow, you can expect good braking and traction in less harsh conditions. These Toyo tires also provide above-average cornering stability, and you can expect the utmost comfort in snow or other tricky road conditions. However, our review of these tires is slightly bitter-sweet. One of the most significant issues of this model is its tread life; it is not enough. Additionally, even though the tire employs Toyo’s Silent Wall technology, it does not make your ride as quiet as it should as there is discernable background noise. While the tire does not match the requirements to be used in dense snow, Versado CUV provides dependability, steadiness, and a reasonable market price that most crossover drivers would appreciate.