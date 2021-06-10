Toyo R888R Review

The tire unarguably, is one of the most important components of a car. Thus, be it an SUV, light truck, or a sports car, without the tire, the vehicle cannot move. This realization has made the tire industry an important subsector of the automobile industry. And the industry has continued to churn out tires of different sizes, features, and capacity to ensure that automobiles get a befitting wheel.

One of the key players in the business of designing and manufacturing tires is Toyo Tires. The company has consistently produced top of the line tires for many years now and the name of the company has come to correlate with excellence.

It is thus no surprise when the company rolled out the Toyo Proxes R888R tires, a step up from the Proxes R888. These tires are competition tires, with advanced features such as new tread designs and improved contact patches. With these new features, the tire is able to deliver faster lap times and better dry handling performance. Apart from the dry grip handling, the tire works up easily and gets to the optimal temperature as fast as possible.

These features and other benefits of the Toyo R888R will be discussed in the review. We will also touch on subjects such as the price of the high performance tire, its warranty offers, and the tire sizes for your vehicle.