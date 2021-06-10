Toyo Proxes T1 Sport Review

One of the popular types of tires in the automobile industry today is the all-terrain tires, especially for light trucks and SUVs. However, these categories of vehicles are not the only ones in need of strong and effective tires. Drivers of sedans, coupe, and sports cars would also love to enjoy a nice and comfortable ride with their vehicle.

This realization is probably the motivation behind the design and manufacture of the Toyo Proxes T1 Sport tire. It was unveiled by the popular manufacturer, Toyo Tires, as an ultra-high performance summer tire that works perfectly well with sports cars and other types of small cars. The tread design is meant to provide an ideal grip and traction for sports cars no matter the road surfaces they are driven on. Bearing the speed and traction requirements of sedans and coupes in mind, the Toyo Proxes T1 Sport comes with excellent cornering stability, dry traction, and grip.