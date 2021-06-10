Toyo Proxes T1 Sport Review

Contents
One of the popular types of tires in the automobile industry today is the all-terrain tires, especially for light trucks and SUVs. However, these categories of vehicles are not the only ones in need of strong and effective tires. Drivers of sedans, coupe, and sports cars would also love to enjoy a nice and comfortable ride with their vehicle.
This realization is probably the motivation behind the design and manufacture of the Toyo Proxes T1 Sport tire. It was unveiled by the popular manufacturer, Toyo Tires, as an ultra-high performance summer tire that works perfectly well with sports cars and other types of small cars. The tread design is meant to provide an ideal grip and traction for sports cars no matter the road surfaces they are driven on. Bearing the speed and traction requirements of sedans and coupes in mind, the Toyo Proxes T1 Sport comes with excellent cornering stability, dry traction, and grip.
Features
It comes with different advanced and efficient features that ensure that it fulfills all the demands of drivers. These features include a unique tread compound and an advanced tread. Both of these features ensure that drivers enjoy a great road handling performance, durable tires, and the ideal grip on both wet and dry roads.
It also has great braking and cornering performance as its wide profile and even wider outer tread area allow for more contact with the road. Therefore, there is enough pressure to grip the surface of the road, and improve braking distance. This pressure then works with the combination of a stiff sidewall and high hardness bead filler to provide one of the best steering and cornering ability ever achieved from a tire in terms of speed and steering response.
Braking Distance
Cornering and steering aren’t much of a problem as braking properly on a wet road, especially for a small vehicle. This tire under review works perfectly in this regard by ensuring proper and almost perfect braking in wet conditions. This is made possible through its rigid rib design and wider circumferential groove size, both of which combine to reduce the risk of hydroplaning in the tire.
There are also optimized tread blocks that allow for a comfortable ride, reduced road-noise, and more even tread wear.
Vehicles that The Proxes T1 Sport Can Work With
As said earlier, this tire was designed essentially for sedans, coupes, and sports cars. However, there is a rather long list of cars that this tire fits perfectly, a list that is too long for the scope of this article. Therefore, here are some of the automobiles that allows you to use the tire:
It is a long list of cars and the article would not allow us to state all of them. Thus, if your vehicle was not listed here, it doesn’t mean it is not compatible with the tire.
Price Range
The price of the Toyo Proxes T1 Sport is 109 dollars. As with most products nowadays, the price of the tire may differ according to location or store. You may also get discounts, rebates, or coupon codes based on your preferred sales platform.
Tire Sizes
There are four different tire sizes for this tire. There is the 17-inch size, 18-inch, 19-inch, and 20-inch tires. Each of these sizes has different models under them, use the menu search on the website for specific information.
Warranty
The manufacturer offers an awesome warranty on its product to the customer. There is a 20,000 mile tread warranty. There is also a guarantee of tire uniformity for 1/32 inch of the wear. You also enjoy a 5-year material and workmanship warranty where you’d get free replacement for 25% of the tread wear. For the remaining time or 2/32 inch of tread depth, you can get a repair or replacement done at a prorated amount.
Also, when you buy, you get a 500-mile guarantee and a 45-day No Regrets offer. This offer allows you to get a refund if you are unsatisfied with the tires on your vehicle after purchase. This offer stands for 45 days after purchase or after driving 500 miles on the tires.