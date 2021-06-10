Toyo Proxes S/T II Review

Overall Thoughts About Toyo Proxes

Overall the Proxes S T II tire offers good value for money with its high performance and long-lasting treadlife. The stand-out feature is undoubtedly its unmatched tread design, which maximizes traction on both dry and wet road surfaces. Plus, it’s a wise investment in your safety as it offers better-than-average steering and braking for SUV tires of this price. Meanwhile, one area where it outperforms all competitors is the noise levels. No matter which vehicle you mount these tires on, be it SUV, sports trucks, etc., you are guaranteed a quiet ride. And if you’re worried about extended performance, don’t be, as the Toyo Proxes S T II is perfectly suited for long-distance driving! Most reviews will tell you the same thing; users tend to say that these tires do not perform well in heavy snow conditions, which isn’t far from the truth. While they can handle a light dusting of snow, unfortunately, their performance is compromised in deep snow. However, this doesn’t take away from the fact that the tire excels in almost every other driving condition!