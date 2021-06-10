Toyo Proxes S/T II Review

Contents
Are you tired of putting on snow-chains or winter-tires every winter season? Even driving in light snow can be a tough job with regular tires. The Toyo Proxes S T II tire offers all-season performance on all kinds of road surfaces and weather conditions. It is a tire customized for heavy-duty automobiles, especially SUVs, crossovers, sport trucks, or other off-road four-by-four vehicle options. Plus, the all-season tread design on the Toyo Proxes S T will ensure adequate traction in all kinds of weather conditions. The tire also provides superior performance and quality rides with its computer-optimized M+S tread for high traction, steering, and handling. This exceptional tread results in quick and responsive steering and remarkable stability on the Toyo Proxes S T tire.
Features Of Toyo Proxes
All-Season Tread Performance
The five-pitch tread sequence will ensure the best traction in all kinds of weather. It allows the Toyo Proxes ST tire to excel on dry and wet pavements alike. Furthermore, the tread compound in these tires is complemented with an asymmetric pattern that delivers peak winter performance and offers near-perfect control in inclement weather. This meticulously engineered tread compound and the overall tread design of Toyo proxes provide more durability than any other all-weather tires of the same price. Plus, each Toyo Proxes S T II performance tire comes fitted with nylon-reinforced dual steel belts that add even more resistance and durability to the tire.
Silent Wall Technology
In this Toyo Proxes S T II tire, the Silent Wall technology ensures a quieter ride in contrast to other winter tires. Its linear grooving provides unrivaled comfort, giving your vehicle stable performance over uneven or rough terrains. With the Toyo Proxes S T II, off-road driving has never been more comfortable or convenient. A testament to their ability is that most SUV drivers who use this tire comment on the smooth performance when driving over snow.
PROS
CONS
What Vehicle Will This Tire Fit?
Tire Sizes Of Toyo Proxes
- 16-inch : 265/70R16 112V BSW ; 275/60R16 109V BSW
- 17-inch: 225/55R17 97V BSW ; 235/65R17 104V BSW ; 255/60R17 110V BSW XL ; 275/55R17 109V BSW ; 275/60R17 110V BSW ; 285/60R17 114V BSW
- 18-inch: 255/45R18 99V BSW ; 255/50R18 106V BSW XL ; 255/55R18 109V BSW XL ; 255/60R18 112V BSW XL ; 285/60R18 116V BSW ; 295/45R18 108V BSW
- 19-inch: 255/50R19 103V BSW ; 255/55R19111V BSW XL ; 275/45R19108Y BSW XL ; 285/45R19 111V BSW XL
- 20-inch: 245/50R20 102V BSW ; 255/40R20 101V BSW XL ; 255/45R20 105V BSW XL ; 255/50R20 109V BSW XL ; 265/45R20 108V BSW XL ; 265/50R20 111V BSW XL ; 275/40R20 106W BSW XL ; 275/45R20 110V BSW XL ; 275/55R20 117V BSW XL ; 285/50R20 116V BSW XL ; 295/40R20 106V BSW ; 295/45R20 114V BSW XL ; 305/50R20 120V BSW XL ; 315/35R20 110W BSW XL
- 22-inch: 265/35R22 102W BSW XL ; 265/40R22 106V BSW XL ; 265/45R22 109V BSW XL ; 285/35R22 106W BSW XL ; 285/40R22 110V BSW XL ; 285/45R22 114V BSW XL ; LT285/50R22 121/118H BSW E ; 305/40R22 114V BSW XL ; 305/45R22 118V BSW XL
- 23-inch: 305/40R23 115V BSW XL
- 24-inch: 285/40R24 112V BSW XL ; 295/30R24 105V BSW XL ; 305/35R24 112V BSW XL
Price Range
You won’t find a negative comment about the cost of this tire as they’re reasonably priced. Expect the Toyo Proxes S T II price range to start from approximately $148. The higher you go in tire size, the more expensive they get.
Warranty
Toyo offers a limited tread warranty for the Toyo Proxes S T. For the first 45 days or 500 miles, Toyo provides a ‘No Regrets’ guarantee if you are not completely satisfied. They will refund or replace your Toyo tires with some other model. Plus, materials and workmanship guarantees last for five years, and cover-free replacement lasts for the first 25% of wear and tear. And keep in mind that tire uniformity is guaranteed for the first 1/32 inch of wear. For more information, reach out to Toyo Tires; their email address is ToyoTires@abmac.com.
Overall Thoughts About Toyo Proxes
Overall the Proxes S T II tire offers good value for money with its high performance and long-lasting treadlife. The stand-out feature is undoubtedly its unmatched tread design, which maximizes traction on both dry and wet road surfaces. Plus, it’s a wise investment in your safety as it offers better-than-average steering and braking for SUV tires of this price. Meanwhile, one area where it outperforms all competitors is the noise levels. No matter which vehicle you mount these tires on, be it SUV, sports trucks, etc., you are guaranteed a quiet ride. And if you’re worried about extended performance, don’t be, as the Toyo Proxes S T II is perfectly suited for long-distance driving! Most reviews will tell you the same thing; users tend to say that these tires do not perform well in heavy snow conditions, which isn’t far from the truth. While they can handle a light dusting of snow, unfortunately, their performance is compromised in deep snow. However, this doesn’t take away from the fact that the tire excels in almost every other driving condition!