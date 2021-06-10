Toyo Open Country r/t Review

If you are familiar with the tire industry, you will realize that manufacturers do not release new products every day. However, when a major manufacturer decides to unveil a whole new segment of tires, then you know something great is about to happen. This is the feeling that experts in the tire and automobile industry had when Toyo Tires unveiled the Toyo Open Country R/T.

This tire, as described by the manufacturer, was built for rugged terrain and off road driving that light truck and SUV drivers ply frequently. The Toyo Tires unveiled that Toyo Open Country R/T seeks to provide excellent off-road traction while ensuring that users also get the best on-road experience with the tire.

In a bid to help drivers and other stakeholders in the tire and automobile industry, we decided to review the R/T and see how its features rank among other tires and how off road drivers can get the best from it. This article is, thus, a review of the Toyo Open Country R/T.

The idea behind Country R/T tires product is simple and straightforward; To provide a set of tires that falls in between the aggressiveness of All-terrain tires and the road-friendliness of Mud Terrain tires. The purpose of the tire is to be a product that fulfills both uses without compromise. The tire company believed that SUV and light truck will enjoy this type of tire, and rightly so, as the demand for the tire that achieves this middle ground has increased over time. This gave rise to the company’s motto with regards to the Toyo Open Country R/T; “Off-road performance meets on-road comfort with the Toyo Open Country R/T”.

With this background, let’s examine the design and construction details of this tire. To start with, the tire is American-made (100%) from the Toyo Tires factory in Georgia. While other tires also come from the same factory, this one is different as it combines qualities of both all-terrain tire and mud terrain tire to emerge as a balanced rugged terrain tire. This feature makes the Toyo Open Country R/T strong enough to withstand the rocks and dirt on rough roads and quiet and smooth enough normal roads.

The Toyo R/T uses a three-ply polyester casing. This is to provide overall tire strength for the Toyo Country R/T while it carries a heavy load or in an air-downed operation off-road. This casing, by extension, also protects the tire and elongates its tread life, which is the reason behind the treadwear warranty of 45 000 miles placed by Toyo Tires on this tire. Spoiler Alert; you would probably not find any other rugged terrain off road tire with that type of warranty.

The tread design of this tire clearly shows that it combines the properties of an all-terrain tire and that of a mud-terrain tire. The new open country uses wide shoulder grooves which ensures that there is little or no buildup of mud and snow for off road driving. The shoulder blocks design allows the tire to have great off-road traction. However, the grooves are not as spaced as they are in the M/T tires. There are also scalloped shoulder lugs in the tire, providing much more traction and grip in the mud, snow, or dirt.

There is a unique feature on the new Open Country R/T. Each side of the tire features different sidewall designs. Nevertheless, each side has the same cut resistance and side-impact protection, regardless of the sidewall design. The R/T tire features stone and mud ejectors, placed in between the tread to prevent rocks from drilling into the tire. Finally, there is an optimized tread pattern in the off road tire that allows for the reduction of noise and quieter road operation.

There are a variety of sizes for the tire. In between the 17, 18, and 19-inch tires, some numerous models and sizes would fit different vehicle types. (more on that later).