Toyo Open country Q/T Review

Overview

Toyo’s Open QT tire feature an all-season tread compound and a tread depth that is deeper than average. The tread design in this tire maximizes steering and light snow traction while delivering the highest ride comfort.

These open country tires offer above-average traction when compared to SUV and other light truck tires. These tires have four circumferential grooves in their tread along with lateral slits that help increase traction on wet road surfaces and offer good hydroplaning resistance.

The open lateral slits in this tire evacuate water and make for comfortable driving through wet roads. But unlike most SUV tires, the Toyo Q T gives you a much quieter ride thanks to their Silent Wall Technology.

Most users commented on the low road noise this tire seems to make, especially when compared to competing tires of this size and range. This tire comes in a range of sizes, from 16 to 22 inches, making them ideal for most SUV brands, with a T, H, and V speed rating. You also get a 65 000 mile treadwear warranty with this all-season tire, applicable on all sizes.