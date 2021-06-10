Toyo Open country Q/T Review

Contents
Are you looking for new tires for your vehicle with a long tread life, low road-noise, and good traction in the snow? The Toyo Open Country Q/T satisfies all the conditions, along with excellent wet traction, stability, and handling. Designed to fit a wide range of SUV and CUV, the Toyo Open Country Q T tire features advanced modifications to ensure a smooth and comfortable ride for you.
Overview
Toyo’s Open QT tire feature an all-season tread compound and a tread depth that is deeper than average. The tread design in this tire maximizes steering and light snow traction while delivering the highest ride comfort.
These open country tires offer above-average traction when compared to SUV and other light truck tires. These tires have four circumferential grooves in their tread along with lateral slits that help increase traction on wet road surfaces and offer good hydroplaning resistance.
The open lateral slits in this tire evacuate water and make for comfortable driving through wet roads. But unlike most SUV tires, the Toyo Q T gives you a much quieter ride thanks to their Silent Wall Technology.
Most users commented on the low road noise this tire seems to make, especially when compared to competing tires of this size and range. This tire comes in a range of sizes, from 16 to 22 inches, making them ideal for most SUV brands, with a T, H, and V speed rating. You also get a 65 000 mile treadwear warranty with this all-season tire, applicable on all sizes.
PROS
CONS
What Vehicles Will The Toyo Q/T Tires Fit?
This is not an exhaustive list of all the vehicles the Toyo Open Country Q T all-season tires will fit.
Tire Sizes
16″
- 215/70R16 100H BSW
- 225/70R16 103H BSW
- P235/70R16 104T BSW
- 255/65R16 109H BSW
17″
- 225/65R17 102H BSW
- 235/60R17 102T BSW
- 235/65R17 108V XL BSW
- P245/65R17 105H BSW
- 255/60R17 106V BSW
- P265/65R17 110S BSW
- P265/70R17 113H BSW
18″
- 235/55R18 100V BSW
- 235/60R18 107V XL BSW
- 235/65R18 106H BSW
- 235/65R18 106V BSW
- 245/60R18 105H BSW
- 255/55R18 109V XL BSW
- 255/60R18 112V XL BSW
- P255/65R18 109S BSW
- 265/60R18 110V BSW
- P265/65R18 112H BSW
19″
- P225/55R19 99V BSW
- 235/50R19 99H BSW
- 235/50R19 99V BSW
- 235/55R19 105V XL BSW
- 245/55R19 103H BSW
- 255/50R19 107V XL BSW
- 255/55R19 111V XL BSW
- 255/60R19 109H BSW
- 265/50R19 110V XL BSW
- 275/55R19 111V BSW
20″
- 235/55R20 102V BSW
- P245/50R20 102V BSW
- 255/50R20 109V XL BSW
- 255/55R20 110V XL BSW
- 265/50R20 111V XL BSW
22″
- P285/45R22 110H BSW
Price Range
Toyo Open Country Q T tire prices vary by size and other specifications. The most basic Open Country Q T tire will start from $119 and go up as the size increases. You can avail of discount prices, coupons, and special offers from Toyo depending on the time of the year.
Warranty
Like all Toyo products and, this tire also comes with an extended warranty policy. Every Open Country Q T tire features a 65 000 mile tread warranty and tire uniformity is guaranteed for the initial 1/32 inch of wear on the tread. For the remaining 2/32 inch of tread depth or the rest of the period of tread life, a prorated amount is reserved. This warranty is applicable to all M H Or V-speed-rating.
Toyo also provides users with a No-Regret trial guarantee for the first 500 miles or the initial 45 days in which they may refund or replace their tire. Also, a materials and workmanship guarantee is promised for the first 5 years, including a free replacement for an initial 25% of wear.
Overall Thoughts
We found the performance of this Toyo open country tire to be quite decent and it measures well in all standards for an all-season touring tire. The noise levels are remarkably low and it delivers a comfortable ride on dry and wet road surfaces. The open slots and grooves, which push out excess water, make for excellent handling and cornering stability and reduce the risk of hydroplaning.
While it sits among high performers when it comes to comfort for the driver, it is still lacking when compared to some of the Michelin models, such as the Michelin Premier LTX.
If we had to give any negative reviews for this tire, it would have to be on its weak performance in deep or hard-packed snow. Toyo tires are generally rated on the lower end of the spectrum to driving on deep snow.
But unless you plan to drive through blizzards, this tire is an excellent choice for most SUVs, crossovers, and sports trucks. It must be commended for its hydroplaning resistance, traction, low noise levels, and handling.
Overall, if you are looking for good season tires that play the part of ensuring stability while providing adequate traction and short braking distance, these light truck tires are right up your alley!