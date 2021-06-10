Toyo Open Country M/T Review

Contents
A reliable set of four-wheel-drive tires will revolutionize your off-road driving experience – the key feature to look out for is a well-designed tread pattern. If you’re fond of driving through scruffy terrains, regular highway tires just won’t cut it, and you will need to make the switch to all-terrain 4WD tires. And when you’re considering purchasing yours, there are only two options: all-terrain tires or mud tires.
Although you should keep in mind that while the former do the job on rocky, mud, and snow surfaces, only mud-terrain tires can seamlessly pierce through sludge. However, if you’re making a substantial investment, you would want your mud tires to offer the same grip on snow surfaces too. As the owner of an SUV or crossover, this all-terrain support will provide the traction and handling you need.
The Open Country M T tire works hard on dry and wet pavements and doubles down just as hard on snow, slush, or mud terrain. These Toyo tires are designed to cater to 4×4 of all types, all four seasons, and all kinds of surfaces (keeping in mind your vehicle’s constraints). Furthermore, this tire is constructed to provide enhanced traction on both off-road and on-road surfaces.
Also, while other all-season options do well in light snow, this tire can function well in deep snow as well. However, its primary claim to fame has to be how well it performs in muddy landscapes.
Overview Of Toyo Open Country MT
Open Country M T mud tires feature an aggressive tread design pattern for added longevity and durability. They’re also heavier than competing tires of this size and category, but that extra weight is compensated by the longer than average tread life. Whether dragging a houseboat, driving through marshes, or off-road racing through sandy dunes, this MT tire can withstand demanding rough-terrain driving.
They are designed to withstand severe pressures and heavy loads, making them suitable for transporting oversized items. Moreover, a tire’s load range denotes its towing capability; these Toyo tires are available up to an F load range – which is a lot! But that is not to say that this mud terrain tire is only suitable for off-road conditions. It performs just as well on-road, delivering more than your desired mileage. As is routine with on-road tires, you will not find a tread life warranty, but with proper rotation, they will last you longer than other types.
These tires are available in a staggering 78 sizes, between 15 and 26 inches in diameter. With such a wide range, you’re guaranteed to find a tire size that fits your vehicle, whether you have a light truck, a crossover, or an SUV.
Deep Sipes
Its deep sipes and over-the-shoulder tread make this an ideal tire for wet road surfaces. Be carefree as you pass through deep snow or icy roads! Furthermore, the tire’s sturdy construction reinforces stability and handling, and the tread’s pattern provides extra on-road grip. And despite its heavy-duty build, you’ll find this to be one of the quietest off-road tires for your wheels with remarkably low road noise.
Moreover, on closer inspection, you’ll find small raised ribs that serve to eject dangerous stones. These ribs function to help your tire trudge through the mud effortlessly while also preventing it from accumulating on the tire.
Tread Depth
These tires feature a 3-Ply Polyester construction, helping the tire resist punctures, heavy impact, and wear and tear. Its special hook-shaped blocks can grip onto any off-road traction point, making it ideal for loose soil conditions and desert safaris. The tread design also includes open scalloped shoulder blocks that push out water, mud, and rocks for improved traction and gripping ability.
In addition to that, the tread of this tire has enhanced depth, going up to 21/32 inches in some sizes. In comparison with the Open Country M T, most competing four-wheel-drive tires have half their tread depth. Additionally, the over-the-shoulder blocks tread enhances this tire’s traction in snow and mud, and the polyester casing increases the load-bearing capacity. The shoulder design also serves to improve grip and traction during hard turns. Overall, the tread design with hook-shaped tread blocks ensures adequate traction and steering control.
What Vehicles Will The Open Country M/T Fit?
This list does not include every vehicle the Open Country M T will fit:
Tire Sizes
15″
- 31X10.50R15LT 109Q BSW C
- 33X10.50R15LT 114P BSW C
- 33×12.50R15LT 108P BSW C
- 33X13.50R15LT 109Q BSW C
- 35X13.50R15LT 114Q BSW C
- 37X14.50R15LT 120Q BSW C
16″
- LT235/85R16 120/116P BSW E
- LT245/75R16 120/116P BSW E
- LT255/85R16 123/120P BSW E
- LT265/75R16 123P BSW E
- LT285/75R16 126P BSW E
- LT305/70R16 124P BSW E
- LT315/75R16 127Q BSW E
- LT385/70R16 130Q BSW D
17″
- LT265/70R17 121P BSW E
- LT285/70R17 121/118P BSW E
- LT285/75R17 121P BSW E
- LT295/70R17 128P BSW E
- 35X12.50R17LT 125Q BSW E
- 37X13.50R17LT 131Q BSW E
- 40X13.50R17LTc121Q BSW C
18″
- LT275/65R18 123/120P BSW E
- LT275/70R18 125P BSW E
- LT285/70R18 127/124Q BSW E
- LT285/75R18 129P BSW E
- LT295/70R18 129/126P BSW E
- LT315/70R18 127/124Q BSW E
- 33X12.50R18LT 118Q BSW E
- 35X12.50R18LT 123Q BSW E
- 37X13.50R18LT 124Q BSW D
- 38×13.50R18LT 126Q BSW D
- 38X15.50R18LT 128Q BSW D
20″
- LT275/55R20 115/112P BSW D
- LT275/65R20 126P BSW E
- LT295/55R20 123/120P BSW E
- LT295/60R20 126/123P BSW E
- LT295/65R20 129/126P BSW E
- LT315/60R20 125Q BSW E
- 33X12.50R20LT 114Q BSW E
- 35X12.50R20LT 121Q BSW E
- 37X13.50R20LT 127Q BSW E
- 38X13.50R20LT 124Q BSW D
- 38X15.50R20LT 125Q BSW D
- 40X15.50R20LT 130Q BSW D
22″
- 33X12.50R22LT 109Q BSW E
- 35X12.50R22LT 117Q BSW E
- 37X13.50R22LT 123Q BSW E
- 40X15.50R22LT 127Q BSW D
24″
- 37X13.50R24LT 120Q BSW E
- 40X15.50R24LT 128P BSW E
Price Range
Unlike some of the other SUV tire models from Toyo – such as the Open Country Q/T – the Toyo Open Country M T is pricier. The starting price for these tires is approximately $229.
Keep in mind that prices vary by size and specifications, and as you go up in size, the price increases. Use the menu search option on any online retailer’s website to pick the right size. However, Toyo offers discounts, coupons, special offers, and rebates, depending on what season you’re shopping for.
Warranty
Toyo’s standard procedure is to guarantee tire uniformity for the first 1/32 inch of wear. Toyo provides a limited tread warranty on the Open Country M T. Toyo also provides a prorated amount coverage for the remaining period or wear down to the final 2/32 inch of the tread. Additionally, the 5-year warranty covers materials and workmanship and includes free replacement for the first 25% of wear.
If you are not satisfied with your tires, Toyo will allow you to refund or replace them with another model under the No Regrets 45-day, 500-mile trial guarantee. For more information, contact Toyo by leaving a comment on their social media pages. Remember, to leave your email address so they can reach back easily.
Overall Thoughts
The Toyo Open Country MT is probably the most rugged tire from the Toyo brand; no wonder it ranks among the best tire options on the market. While they offer many other off-road options, such as the Toyo Open Country A/T III, none of them deliver the M T’s off-road performance. You’d be surprised with this tire’s off-road and on-road grip.
Thanks to its design, it can take on snow, mud, or ice. For a tire that promises durability, it also stays true to its claim as it also offers an extended long-lasting tread life of over 50 000 miles.
Compared to other similar options, it’s also remarkably quiet. But keep in mind that this is a mud tire after all, and you shouldn’t expect the whisper-quiet drive of regular tires. Plus, they offer a pretty good grip on the road, which is visibly apparent as you will notice the tires feeling stickier than regular ones. This can get slightly frustrating if you’re driving in the city, but it’s certainly a desirable trait if you’re going through the desert or mountains. Its noticeably heavy-duty high turn up 3 ply construction will result in the tire feeling heavier than other all-season variants. And that heavyweight will mean extra fuel costs; however, you won’t need more than a gallon or two over your regular fuel consumption.
Under no circumstances is this tire the best in its category, and you can find better variants such as the BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2; however, it still provides a lot of value for money. You can’t go wrong with a set of these tires on your vehicle, as they will offer a fair bit more than excellent off-road performance.
All in all, with this set of Toyo tires mounted to your Jeep Wrangler, truck, or any other vehicle, expect everything to be promising. From excellent on and off-road grip and low rolling resistance to low road noise and guaranteed ride comfort. Other than that, they have pleasing aesthetics, so be ready to get noticed, wherever you turn up.
It would also be best to buy a spare tire Toyo along with the four mounted to your wheels for safety reasons. If you get stuck anywhere, you can easily replace them with the help of your lift kit.