Contents
- 0.1 Factors To Consider When Choosing Nissan Tires
- 0.2 Decide on the Tire Type You Want
- 0.3 Original Equipment or New Tires
- 0.4 Durability
- 0.5 Performance
- 0.6 Cost
- 1 Best Choice Tires for Your Nissan Altima
- 1.1 Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack
- 1.2 Pirelli Cinturato P7 All Season Plus
- 1.3 General AltiMax RT43
- 1.4 Michelin Premier A/S
- 1.5 Continental PureContact LS
- 1.6 Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring
- 1.7 Michelin X-Ice Xi3
- 1.8 Bridgestone Blizzak WS90
- 2 When Should You Change Your Nissan Altima Tires?
- 3 Frequently Asked Questions
- 4 Tires for Nissan Altima
The Nissan Altima is a wonderful car for drivers who want a mixture of practicality and fun. It is great for touring and also provides a comfortable cruising experience for those looking to enjoy a quiet ride across short distances. However, for all the firepower and capabilities the car has, you need great tires for it to function well. The right tires for your vehicle will make sure that your car’s responsiveness, ability to navigate different terrains, and comfort threshold are above average.
Finding the tire that fits all of these criteria can be daunting for two reasons. The first is that you will need to be experienced to be able to pick out the best tires that fit the bill. Hence, you would either have had to use all of the tires yourself or have someone who has share their experiences with you. Without the requisite experience, something as simple as Nissan Altima tire sizes can confuse you.
Secondly, there is a large selection of Nissan tires available in the market today. Different manufacturers all claim to have the best offerings for drivers looking to have a swell experience with their Nissan Altimas. In fact, one manufacturer could even have different tires that could fit with your Nissan Altima. Considering all of the different options can leave you confused at the end of the day.
This review makes things a lot less complex for you. We have a compelling list of some of the best tires you can use for your Nissan Altima. The list contains some notable brands that are quite expensive and some relatively new products that aren’t so pricey. This is to make it easy for you to find one that meets your needs and your budget.
Read on to find the best tires for your Altima.
Factors To Consider When Choosing Nissan Tires
Before we discuss the specific tires you should be considering for your Nissan Altima; we have a list of factors you should bear in mind. The factors will inform your budget and help you manage your expectations when it comes to the tire to choose. Below are the considerations you should have while choosing tires for your Altima.
Decide on the Tire Type You Want
The tire type and tire size you choose can heavily influence how your car performs. Generally, tires are divided into all-season, winter, and summer tires.
All-season tires work year-round. Thus, you will not have to switch out the tires as the seasons change. The best all season tires have a good grip on ice. However, their traction and grip on wet and dry surfaces are not really great. All season tires are good budget tires since you do not have to change them frequently.
Unlike all-season tires, winter tires do not perform excellently year-round. Therefore, you will have to change them in the summer. However, winter tires give you good grip and traction in snow and other wet conditions. This is because they are made with a rubber compound, huge tread, and more sipes for better traction on snow.
The last category is summer tires. Summer tires are basically performance tires great for touring. They are not great for wet surfaces but work well on dry ones, performing at top speed. However, they can also make a lot of noise.
You should decide what you mostly use your car for and choose any of the tire types discussed above.
Original Equipment or New Tires
When it comes to changing tires for your car, you have the option of selecting the same brand that came with the vehicle (known as original equipment) or selecting a different brand. From handling the car as a driver, you can tell if the original tires were excellent. Usually, they ought to be. Thus, you can just look at the owner’s manual of the car to know the tire brand it came with and buy the same ones.
However, if, for instance, the tires did not perform optimally, you could then consider alternatives. The list we have below gives you a plethora of options to choose from.
Durability
Durability is also another important consideration when you get to shop for tires for your car. No driver wants to have to go to a tire store every few months to replace their tires. Hence, durability should be the top of the factors you should consider when choosing a tire. You can check specifications from the tire manufacturers to learn about its durability. In addition, consider other features such as the nature of its sipes and treads, traction ability, etc. They all come into play while determining how long your chosen tires will last.
Performance
Performance is everything when it comes to choosing the best tires for your Nissan Altima or even for any car at all. You should be looking for tires that give a comfortable ride. Hence, braking and cornering should be seamless, and the tires should be able to absorb the shocks from bumps. Of course, you will have a less than ideal experience if the tires you choose do not offer a comfortable ride while you drive. To know how well some tires fare when it comes to comfort, you can read tire reviews from other drivers and users to come to your own conclusion.
Cost
You should also consider the price of the tires before settling for one. There is no point picking performance tires for your Nissan Altima if you cannot pay for them. To start, draw up a budget so you will know the price range you can expect.
Best Choice Tires for Your Nissan Altima
Here is a list of the best tires you can consider.
Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack
The Bridgestone is regarded as possibly the best tire you can use for your Nissan Altima. It is a relatively new offering in the company’s lineup of tires but has quickly gained a solid reputation because of the level of comfort it affords you.
This is a touring tire that works perfectly on any number of surfaces. Not only is it ideal for use on regular wet and dry surfaces, but you can also expect solid grip even in light snow. It also offers great grip, traction, and braking. In fact, the responsiveness of the tires is unrivaled.
Finally, the Turanza QuietTrack comes with an 80 000-mile warranty that is not matched even by some of the best in the industry. In addition, the company assures users of the longevity of the tires throughout this period, offering a replacement if the tires fall short of the mark.
Pros:
- Powerful handling performance.
- Great traction on all surfaces.
- Provides comfort for users.
Cons:
- Costly.
Pirelli Cinturato P7 All Season Plus
The Pirelli Cinturato P7 All Season Plus ranks highly on our list because of all the marvelous features it affords the Nissan driver. Moreover, it is a perfect competition for heavyweights like Michelin and Continental tires.
This offering is one of the performance tires available for use on the Nissan Altima. This means that ride quality, comfort, and ease of navigation are top-notch. You will experience more noise with other products than you will with this offering.
Also, the tires come fitted with features that improve traction and braking abilities. It works well on a variety of surfaces, ensuring that even on wet or dry grounds, your vehicle maintains its grip and does not skid off.
This product also comes with the standard 70 000-mile warranty. This is coupled with its price being way lower than what other competitors sell theirs for. If you are looking for excellent tires at an affordable price, then you should consider this offering.
Pros:
- Excellent traction and braking response.
- Available warranty offer.
Cons:
- Might not work so well on snow.
General AltiMax RT43
This is one of the high-performance tires you will find on this list. It is primarily a touring tire and one of the most popular in the United States. However, the combination of its other features makes it a great fit for the Nissan Altima.
The tires are made with a dual tread compound and twin cushion silica that make them capable of working efficiently both in dry and wet conditions. It also works with Low Surface Abrasion technology which reduces the treadwear of the tires and hence improves its life. Thus, even while you are touring, you can expect the tires to last you for a long time.
Apart from its effectiveness on dry surfaces, the tires are also excellent on wet surfaces, especially on light snow. Its Anti-Slip Design technology ensures drivers maintain the grip and traction they need even when it snows.
This is a budget-friendly offering, cheaper by far than most of the other Nissan Altima tires on this list. To top it off, the manufacturers give users a 75 000-mile treadwear warranty. Thus, you can rest assured as you shop for the tires that you can always have the tires changed or fixed for you if any problems come up.
Pros:
- Great for dry conditions.
- Long tread life.
- Available warranty.
Cons:
- Might not work so well as an all-season tire.
Michelin Premier A/S
This is the first Michelin tire to make it to our list. It doubles as a touring tire.
One of the best performance tires, this product works superbly on both wet and dry surfaces.
This tire comes with expanding rain grooves that enhance its braking capabilities. Furthermore, its EverTread technology makes sure new grooves appear as the rubber treads wear off. Thus, your vehicle will still have great grip and traction even after several years of use.
As a driver, you will also appreciate the ride quality of the tires.
There is hardly any noise even when your vehicle is at high speeds. In addition, it comes with a 60 000-mile tread warranty, which is a little less than what competitors offer but which can nonetheless come in useful.
Pros:
- Wonderful braking abilities on dry surfaces.
- Relatively noiseless.
Cons:
- Has a lower warranty than others in the market.
Continental PureContact LS
This is, without doubt, one of the best tires for Nissan Altima!
An all-season tire, the Continental PureContact LS serves all the needs of Nissan Altima drivers while also maximizing the car’s firepower to the fullest.
Here are some of the specific features of the tire. The tires are made with +Silane additives that make enhance the efficiency of their tread compound. The tires also come fitted with temperature-activated polymers that make them a great fit for all kinds of weather. They also have improved sidewall and sweeping grooves that prevent hydroplaning, enabling you to use the tires for wading through water.
The Continental PureContact LS provides excellent traction for both wet and dry surfaces. Hence, you fit them into your car for touring. Its grip is also excellent, and the reduced noise from the tires makes sure you have only the best experience as you drive.
Finally, the 70 000-mile warranty the tires come with also solidifies its position as a product to watch out for.
Pros:
- Remarkable handling and braking capabilities.
- Offers a quiet and comfortable ride even at high speed.
- Improved hydroplaning capacity.a
Cons:
- Cost.
Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring
From the tire’s name, you can already expect that it’d be good for touring. Yes, it is our best touring tire for your Nissan Altima. In addition, it is a new offering from Cooper and comes at an affordable price.
The tire comes with an interlocked tread compound that improves steering and braking response. This also ensures a perfect wheel-steering alignment. Drives have also lauded its traction and gripping abilities, especially on dry and rough surfaces.
One great thing about this tire is that it comes with a treadwear warranty of 70 000 miles. This warranty is much more solid than what you will find with other competitors in the market. You can expect the tires to serve you for as long as you need them. The Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring is a reliable option for your Nissan Altima.
Pros:
- Great response on dry surfaces.
- Low price.
- Excellent braking response.
Cons:
- Can get noisy sometimes.
Michelin X-Ice Xi3
This is another tire brand from Michelin that we are glad to suggest. It is a winter tire. However, it has some of the features of an all-season tire. Thus, its wet and dry handling are not bad. For your Nissan Altima, you can trust this tire to give you the stability and ride quality that you need.
Some of the specific features of the tire include an improved interlocked tread and deep sipes to improve traction on packed or loose snow. It is also great for traveling on other wet surfaces apart from snow and ice. The tire also comes with a 40 000-mile treadwear warranty. You can take the tires to Michelin for a refund if the tires fall apart before the warranty elapses.
However, the product is a little pricey. The cost might well be over the budget of medium and low-income earners. Additionally, its braking is not exactly top-notch. There is a little lag in the response time between applying the bakes and the car coming to a halt. However, if you are able to live with these minor challenges, this offering is one of the best tires for Nissan Altima.
Pros:
- Excellent snow and ice traction.
- Warranty is available.
Cons:
- Might not be so cost-effective.
Bridgestone Blizzak WS90
This is the last, but certainly not the least, recommendation of tires for your Nissan automobile. It is a winter tire and has been hailed for its excellent features for wet surfaces of any kind – ice, snow, and water.
On snow, it maintains excellent traction and braking. The product also maintains relatively great contact on dry surfaces also. The tire also has an extended tread life, with a limited possibility of wear over a long period. However, the product does not come with a warranty of any kind.
Pros:
- Wonderful winter performance.
- Great handling and braking capabilities.
Cons:
- No treadwear warranty.
When Should You Change Your Nissan Altima Tires?
A lot of drivers often wonder when the best time is for them to change their tires. Considering the price of new tires, some drivers do not bother with changing their tire till it is too late. As a driver, you must understand that the more you use your tires, the weaker it gets. Hence, the handling gets impaired, and it begins to take longer for the braking system to kick in. This might even prove fatal in some emergency situations. The split second it takes for the brakes to respond might be the difference between an accident occurring or not.
However, back to the question, we had at the beginning: how do you know the right time to change the tires for your Nissan Altima?
It comes down to two things: time and tread depth.
Ideally, you should not use the same set of tires for more than six years. This is how long it takes for the rubber to begin to wear, increasing the risk of accidents. Other factors may come into play which could potentially reduce the six-year life of the tire. For instance, if you use the tire on rough surfaces or touring consistently, it will get to wear out faster. This means that you do not need to wait for 6 years before getting some new pairs of tires.
Similarly, you should get replacement tires if the tread depth depreciates. The lowest the tread depth can go and still remain safe is 23/2 inches. If it falls below this, then you should know that the tire has become compromised. Features such as braking and traction will become affected, leaving you more vulnerable to accidents.
To measure the depth of the tires, you need to get a solitary penny. Then, turn the side of the penny with Lincoln’s head downwards and put it into the tire’s tread. If the head comes to the same position as the tire tread, then it is worn out, and you should change immediately.
However, as a driver, you should develop the habit of taking your car to a service shop frequently. Your wheels will be better for it if you maintain this habit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Should I replace all four tires at once?
Ideally, when replacing one, you should replace the others at the same time. However, this may not work so well, especially considering the price of some of the tires on our list. Thus, if you have a reason to change just one tire – say it got burst – you could. However, you will then need to make sure you service and rotate the tires frequently. This is because you will need the tires to wear at the same rate, thus limiting the possibility of accidents.
How often should I rotate my Nissan Altima tires?
This is a question that comes up frequently amongst Nissan Altima drivers. Ideally, you should be looking to rotate your vehicle’s tires between 5,ooo, and 7,000 miles. However, there may be slight variations because of some factors. For instance, Nissan Altima cars that are front-wheel drive will need their front tires to be rotated more often than the regular models. Similarly, there are different rotation patterns for all-wheel-drive, front-wheel, and rear-wheel vehicles. So you should bear this in mind, especially if you don’t intend to take your car to a tire store for the rotation.
Can I mix tire brands?
You can, but that is not always a good idea. This is because different companies have their strengths and weaknesses. Thus, while a particular product might be great for improving traction, another could have its strengths in its superb braking abilities. Mixing different products could result in your vehicle performing sub-optimally.
However, if you must mix two different tire brands, then you should change at least two tires on the same axle.
What are the best tires for Nissan Altima?
This is essentially the crux of this review. We are hesitant with dubbing a particular brand the best tire for the Nissan Altima. This is because what you choose to be your best depends on your needs, driving peculiarities, and, more importantly, how much you have. However, in coming up with this list of the best tires for Nissan Altima, we chose to offer a wide range of brands with different capabilities. Hence, you will definitely find an offering that matches your taste, requirement, and budget.
Tires for Nissan Altima
Worrying about the best tires for Nissan Altima is one of the traits of a conscientious driver. However, this review helps to make the job a lot easier for you. Here, we have articulated some of the best tires for Nissan Altima. In addition, we considered features such as the braking ability, quality of the tire treads, its traction capabilities, and the tires’ handling.
The tires on this list will make sure that you maximize the capabilities of your Nissan Altima. At the same time, you get a ride quality that is not compromised. Finally, it may come down to the cost of the tires. Bearing that in mind, we provided tires of various price ranges. Regardless of what your budget is, you are sure to find an offering that fits right in. Do not take the safety of your car for granted. Always pay attention to the health of the tires and replace them when necessary.F