If you would recall that The Explorer-Firestone, despite being the largest in automotive history, was one that still had the highest number of fatalities. And one major reason for this was the effect of the tires used. Well, history will never forget this story in a hurry, plus all one great lesson that has to be learned alongside this incident: the importance of car tires. Car tires are not a figurehead car object, neither are they there for the essence of description or fancy. Asides from the fact that they provide motion functions to an automobile, they also serve as an important part of the car engine, which is almost as important as the engine itself.

Talking about your tires for Ford Explorer, there are many arguments ongoing as to which tire would be suitable for your Explorer when you want to replace tires. This shouldn’t cause too much argument though, as the answer depends on some major factors. These factors include:

The reasons you bought your Explorer

Where your car operates on and

How much you can afford in cases of tire replacements

The wheel size of your tom explorer, ranging from 18inches to 21 inches and more

In the actual sense, things have gotten better. The new model design of the Ford Explorer isn’t as controversial as its predecessor. As it stands now, this new models’ design is the most refined mid-size SUV and you can bet your life on it that the design is topnotch, safe, and with amazing driving dynamics. To truly enjoy your Ford Explorer car experience, the importance of a good tire and a favorable climate system cannot be overemphasized as this enhances your driving experience.

The problem isn’t about getting a tire, the real problem lies in you making the right choice while trusting tire brands and getting the right tire as well. This is frustrating, as there are many car tire sizes available in the market as we write. The matter is even worse for folks that do not know so much about the tire. Well, fret not, as that is the reason we are here for you!

Whatever decision you are making, you must always ensure that your Ford Explorer tire offers you a safe and remarkable driving experience even in the most questionable conditions. You should be in control, not the tires controlling you. Your tires must be able to do well even when you operate the wheels into the speed limit. If your Explorer is a family SUV car, having a comfortable and quiet tire wouldn’t be something too much to ask for. No matter what happens, changing your car tires almost every year isn’t a pleasant experience, and nobody wants to experience this. This implies that the tires need to be very durable as well. Getting all these qualities now depends on you making the right choice.

We believe the best way we can help you make the best choice while you want to get your Ford Explorer tire is by showing you our list of recommended ford explorer tires.

Our top 7 picks are below and you can trust that our choices of product reviews are based on real-life customer experiences, reviews, and experiences we have had with the products as well.

Our top picks are divided into different categories and the reason is quite obvious.

We all do not use the same types of ford explorer. Also, we all do not have the same tire need or preference and we all do not stay in the same location. We highly advise that you go through our list, carefully analyze your needs, preference, region, and size and check through for the one that suits what you want. That is why no product is acclaimed as the best. What will work for you is the best product for you.

We would like you to go through our brief guide on how to know your tire size and also a buyer’s guide that briefs you about the different types of Ford Explorer tires and how to know which category your tom explorer tire belongs to. This will surely go a long way for the folks that know little about ford explorer tires. The qualities of each type of tire will be touched and this will reveal to you the brain behind our top picks.

We know that after going through these brief guides, making the right choice wouldn’t be something to worry about any longer. Happy Reading!