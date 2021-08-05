This is because driving a vehicle for long time results in wheel misalignment. Potholes and bumps can leave your car with misaligned wheels. If you fail to align your tires, you may start to experience steering wheel vibration.

Aligning your vehicle’s wheels is an essential aspect of vehicle maintenance.

While it is indeed frustrating having to sit and wait during the alignment maintenance, it is important. Some drivers complain that they drop their cars off for a tire alignment and go to lunch, and the alignment still isn’t done when they come back. This article will answer the question, “how long does an alignment take?”