- 1 Features That Make The Best Toyota Prius Tires: Low Rolling Resistance And Fuel Efficiency
- 2 Our Parameters For Choosing The Best Tire for a Toyota Prius: Durability And Low Rolling Resistance
- 3 Best Tires For Toyota Prius
- 3.1 1. Michelin-Energy Saver: All-Season Tire
- 3.2 2. Continental PureContact Radial Tires
- 3.3 3. Bridgestone Ecopia Plus All-Season Tire
- 3.4 4. Yokohama Avid Touring S All-Season Tire
- 3.5 6. Sumic GT-A All-Season Radial Tires
- 3.6 7. Toyo Tire Extensa High Performance All Season Tires
- 3.7 8. Milestar All-Season Radial Tires
- 3.8 9. Hankook Optimo Touring Tire
- 3.9 10. Michelin Primacy Touring Radial Tires
- 4 Essential Points To Consider Before Selecting Your Prius Tires
- 5 Why Do You Need The Best Prius Tires?
- 6 Advantages of High-Quality Prius Tires
- 7 Conclusion
The Toyota Prius vehicle is possibly the most distinguished hybrid automobile out there at the moment. This vehicle parades an eco-friendly composition and exceptional reliability. This explains why it always ranks top when compared with other hybrid vehicles on the market.
However, due to how much attention its drivetrain gets and its green features, getting the right tires seems less important. Hence, most Toyota Prius drivers tend to overlook this aspect. We will assist you with this aspect of enjoying this hybrid vehicle with our list of the best tires for a Prius.
We understand how tasking it can be to locate the perfect set of tires for your Prius vehicle. As a result, several drivers simply retain the stock tires that came with the car and do nothing else. Well, the case can be really different for you and your Toyota Prius.
There are numerous varieties of tires that can help to improve your Prius’ built-in economical features. Especially for consistent drivers, locating the best tires for a Prius will truly be a huge investment for you.
Due to the close to zero thoughts put into this, it is often quite hard to get the best tires for a Prius. But, with our shortlist of the best choices readily accessible on the market, you stay informed. Besides, we hope this makes the search slightly easier for you.
Features That Make The Best Toyota Prius Tires: Low Rolling Resistance And Fuel Efficiency
Among all the features that makes the Prius vehicle exceptional is its excellent gas mileage. Thanks to this perk, the Toyota Prius remains one of the fastest selling hybrid vehicles out there.
Due to its hybrid engine, the Prius goes up to 58 miles per gallon in the city. And when used on the highway, it goes 53 mile per gallon.
To take full advantage of this exceptional mileage, you need a set of tires that will improve it. Anything contrary will simply reduce the exceptional nature of this perk. And to take complete advantage of the Prius’ gas mileage, a set of tires with a low rolling resistance comes in perfectly.
Rolling resistance is the proportion of power that your car requires to keep the tires rolling at a constant pace. Getting tires with low rolling resistance will immensely improve the functionality of Toyota Prius vehicle. These tires will need less expendable power. Hence, the fuel usage is minimal. That means an improved gas mileage and lesser amount spent on buying fuel.
Even if this is the only benefit you derive completely from your Toyota Prius vehicle, it is enough.
Our Parameters For Choosing The Best Tire for a Toyota Prius: Durability And Low Rolling Resistance
Our shortlist features some of the best tires for a Prius selected based on a few notable parameters. First, they all possess that low rolling resistance that helps you to maximize the gas mileage of the vehicle. Additionally, they will do better with the electric motor aspect of the vehicle. At the end of it all, you will enjoy a lengthier life for the vehicle and a smooth ride.
Another important parameter for any set of tires for a Prius is its durability. When you check out all of the tires on our list, you discover their impressive level of durability.
Most Toyota Prius drivers chose the vehicle due to its dependability and utilitarian efficiency and output. And if you must fully benefit from those perks, you need tires that possess an extended tread life. You need the kind that is invulnerable to uneven tread wear.
With uneven tread wear you might face issues like increased tire rotations. And, eventually a reduced lifespan for the tire as well. By buying a set of tires that comes equipped to wear evenly, you can stay away from having problems with them at all.
Again, all of the below tires come with designs that gives room for exceptional handling regardless of the lower rolling resistance. And thanks to the numerous technologies and tread designs, they can provide you with the best in both aspects.
They will give you excellent energy consumption as well as that impressive handling. Note that the best tires for a Prius will possess a mixture of these two components. That is how they provide the best possible output and efficiency.
Best Tires For Toyota Prius
1. Michelin-Energy Saver: All-Season Tire
Product Details
- Product Name: Michelin Energy Saver AS All Season Radial Tire
- Model: 195/65R15 91T
- Price Per Set Of Tires: $492
- Warranty Limit: 55,000 Miles
- Type Of Tire: All-Season Tires
Michelin is a tire manufacturing brand that remains a top brand that leads the pack. This brand earns a reputation for being a producer of the highest quality tires. If you don’t know of them, the Energy Saver A/S (All-Season) is one of these terrific and durable tires.
The Michelin brand again includes the Green X technology in their products. Thanks to that addition, the tires come with an optimized resistance against rotation. In turn, that provides an improved gas mileage for the driver. That is one key benefit Prius drivers enjoy as they own one of the best MPG automobiles out there.
Leaving that, the tread patterns on the tires are of very outstanding quality. The durability of these treads is never a doubt. These tires boast an energy-optimized layout that provide you with an even nicer experience driving your vehicle.
Overall, these tires give you the grace of enjoying a smooth drive, a quiet ride and one with firm control. All these features can be rather tough to get from other tires made by competitors. These are clearly features that would do your Prius vehicles a lot of good.
2. Continental PureContact Radial Tires
Product Details
- Product Name: Continental ProContact EcoPlus Radial tires
- Model: 195/65R15 91H
- Price Per Set Of Tires: $364
- Warranty Limit: 70,000 Miles
- Type of Tire: All-Season
The desire of every Prius drive is that favorable fuel efficiency when driving the Prius. One effective way to achieve this is by using only high-quality Toyota Prius tires.
Nevertheless, there are particular manufacturers that cannot furnish their tires with this fuel economy friendly feature. Doing so will have negative impact on the comfort the tires offer.
Thankfully, this is not the case with Continental PureContact Radial tires. These tires are one of the best tires for Prius on the market due to the outstanding fuel efficiency they offer.
The exciting part is that this fuel economy friendliness does not take anything away from the comfort offered. As a driver, you do not get lesser comfort when driving your Prius vehicle.
Also, the tires are very quiet when on the road. Plus, the tread used on these tires are of high quality and very durable. Plus, these tires are very light with a low rolling resistance
All these perks greatly enhances the output of your vehicle when in use. Regardless of seasons, these tires still offer the same level of high quality performance. However, they are not as exceptional as winter-made tires in winter. Still, they are tremendous for all other seasons.
3. Bridgestone Ecopia Plus All-Season Tire
Product Details
- Product Name: Bridgestone Ecopia EP2 All Season Radial Tire e1463871595387
- Model: P195/65R15 89S
- Price Per Set Of Tires: $432
- Warranty Limit: 70,000 Miles
- Type Of Tire: All-Season Tires
Bridgestone-Ecopia EP2-All-Season Radial tires are excellent tires for the Prius. These tires boast that all-season efficiency. What that means is that they work well in any weather climates.
One impressive part of these tires’ quality is that they are products particularly produced for the Prius. So, you can rely on them to function in the same way your vehicle functioned when you got it newly. This is one important reason this tire ranks among the leaders on our list of best tires for Prius.
This tire offers very low rolling resistance. The traction is at the smallest levels too. Even as these tires present features specially fit for the Prius, there are still specific shortcomings.
First is the fact that these tires do not have the best when it comes to tires with durable threads. Their treads are not very long-term. Another shortcoming of these tires is the fact that you probably need to replace your wheels if you want them fit in your old Prius. Why? They only come in a specific size.
It we take out these two shortcomings, these tires provide very excellent performance. They are an ideal fit for Prius.
4. Yokohama Avid Touring S All-Season Tire
Product Details
- Product Name: Yokohama Avid Touring S All Season Tires
- Model: 195/65R15 89S
- Price Per Set Of Tires: $324
- Warranty Limit: 65,000 Miles
- Type Of Tire: All-Season
For the Yokohama Avid-Touring S-All-season tires you have a great option as a Prius owner. They are your go-to guy when you need an inexpensive and fuel economic tire. A standout feature of these tires is that they provide you with extraordinary performance during the wet and dry seasons. These tires may not be the best products when considering excellent traction.
One other desirable quality of these tires is that they possess treads that are highly reliable and enduring. Therefore, you get to enjoy the tires long enough without any complication at all. But, these tires are not as excellent in winter conditions as winter-specific tires.
5. Bridgestone Turanza Serenity Plus Radial Tires
Product Details
- Product Name: Bridgestone Turanza Serenity Plus
- Model: 195/65R15 91H
- Price Per Set Of Tires: $456
- Warranty Limit: 75,000 Miles
- Type Of Tire: All-Season Tires
These Bridgestone Turanza Serenity Plus Radial Tires are one of the best tires for Prius as well. With these products, you get remarkable perks that make them desirable for the Prius. To begin with, these tires come with highly dependable treads. That is one distinct feature you enjoy when you use your Prius vehicle frequently.
Another desirable feature of these tires is that they come with exceptional fuel economy. This fuel economy is largely thanks to their low rolling resistance feature. Also, the Bridgestone Turanza Serenity Plus Radial Tire is perfect for the driver who desires an inexpensive yet high-quality tire.
There is one drawback with these tires. And that is that they can get quite loud when you drive this vehicle at high accelerations. But this does not take anything away from the driving experience these tires offer.
6. Sumic GT-A All-Season Radial Tires
Product Details
- Product Name: Sumic GT A All Season Radial Tire 19565R15 91H
- Model: 195/60R15 88H
- Price Per Set Of Tires: $204
- Warranty Limit: 45,000 Miles
- Type Of Tire: All-Season Tires
The Sumic manufacturing brand gives us the number 1 Best Selling tire of its category available on Amazon.
This tire right here is that tire.
This tire offers an H speed rating and 4-Rib pattern. Hence, you’ll enjoy the speed, accuracy, and strength when using this reduced price-range tire.
With the design of the tread compound of this tire, you can easily get rid of water when the need arises. In turn, that helps to avoid skidding even in light snow. It also gives room for traction in harsh weather conditions.
These tires effortlessly pass as one of the best tires for Prius thanks to the limited warranty it offers. This warranty covers up to 45k miles. Considering the cost of these tires, that is an outstanding product assurance.
Based on all of these incredible features plus the thick rubber that encompasses them, this Sumic tire is awesome. This is a tire that will do the job perfectly for you and your Prius vehicle.
7. Toyo Tire Extensa High Performance All Season Tires
Product Details
- Product Name: Toyo Tire Extensa High Performance All Season Tires
- Model: 195/55R15 85V
- Price Per Set Of Tires: $240
- Warranty Limit: 45,000 Miles
- Type Of Tire: All-Season Tires
Disregard every suspicion you have that we selected this brand of tires for Prius’ due to the name. That is not it. Our choice is due to the quality these products offer. First off, the similarity is only in the sound. Toyo Tires are not tires produced solely for Toyota vehicles. But, these tires are perfect fits with them.
The Extensa All-Season Tire is a high performance tire both in rainy or sunny conditions. These tires will provide you and your passengers with a smooth and quiet ride.
When you check the tread life of these tires, it is simply extraordinary. These are tires that will probably last longer than several other tires in its price region.
8. Milestar All-Season Radial Tires
Product Details
- Product Name: Milestar MS932 All Season Radial Tires
- Model: 195/65R15 91H
- Price Per Set Of Tires: $188
- Warranty Limit: 50,000 Miles
- Type Of Tire: All-Season Tires
In the world of tires there are some that come in that one size fits all way. But, Milestar delivers a more diversified direction. Thanks to this, customers can effortlessly custom fit the tire perfectly for their Prius car.
This MS932 tire from Milestar remains the best tire for Prius owners that the brand parade in their product lineup. This tire is a more sporty option. It also works well on crossovers as well as sport coups. This is as the tire combines treadwear, traction, and temperature exceptionally.
Another great perk is that these Milestar Prius Tires come covered by a 50K mile warranty. So, you can hit the road every day without worry. Plus, the lateral siping assists with constant traction in windy, snowy, rainy, and icy weather.
In all, this is a cautious option for families, road trips, and year-round rides.
9. Hankook Optimo Touring Tire
Product Details
- Product Name: Hankook Optimo All Season Tires
- Model: 195/65R15 91S
- Price Per Set Of Tires: $244
- Warranty Limit: 70,000 Miles
- Type Of Tire: All-Season
Do you desire a smooth and quiet ride when using your Prius tires, why go too far. Here you have the Hankook Optimo. This tire provides Prius drivers with a Pitch design technology. This technology decreases tire noise incredibly.
As for the centre rib block on the tread, it enhances handling and stability when shifting directions. How does this affect your driving? It is simple. Whatever your valuable cargo may be, there is an assurance of their safety and condition void of undue jostling.
Here you have a powerful, and lightweight tire. This tire assists not only with fuel efficiency. It again helps with a prolonged lifespan.
Therefore, the Hankook Optimo H724 is a more enduring option. That provides Prius owners with a solution to one of the challenges they might have. Besides, this is a lower-mid-valued product. So, you know you’re getting just the product you paid for. It is worth every cent.
10. Michelin Primacy Touring Radial Tires
Product Details
- Product Name: Michelin Primacy MXM4 Touring Radial Tires
- Model: P215/45R17 87V
- Price Per Set Of Tires: $600
- Warranty Limit: 60,000 Miles
- Type Of Tire: All-Season Tires
Of all the options, there is no better way for wrap up our list than to do so with another high-quality Michelin tire. Finishing off our list of Best Tires for Prius drivers are the MXM4 Touring Radial Tires.
These tires are products of Michelin with tread instilled with Sunflower oil. Does that sound off? Well, it is right. They have sunflowers in them.
That infusion improves traction at lower climates. By extension, this an incredible cooler weather tire. It provides your vehicle with additional control in the snow. The efficiency is nothing like before.
These Michelin tire are ideal for any luxury vehicle. So, why will it prove a worthy fit for a Prius owner? Since they would work well on a luxury sedan, they will do even better on your Prius.
These tires come with edges that works excellently for All-Season grip. Plus, the technology and research that Michelin inputs in their tires implies that you have less headache. This is an edge the tires have over other tires of its kind from other brands. For us, that is one distinction and value that well surpasses others and makes these tires worth the price.
Essential Points To Consider Before Selecting Your Prius Tires
It’s crucial for you to put in good thought into your tire selection. For a driver in California your needs while driving will not be the same as another driver residing in North Dakota. Also, sport car owners may need performance tires. While minivan owners generally prefer some daily drivers tires.
At the point of making that decision to get new tires for your Prius, there are certain factors you must always consider.
Price
Should you go for a cheap tire and change it more often, or go for an expensive tire you only need to rotate often? Our advice mostly is for you to go for tires somewhere in the middle range.
Size
The size of a tire is rather a simple factor these days. Thanks to the help from size selector tools online you can make sense of this easily.
Weather
Every tire out there is either all-season, winter tires, or summer tire. Depending on your surroundings and area of residence, make the choice for your new set of tires accordingly.
Noise
It is vital to study certain models and what users think about their noise level.
Treads
Simply put, all-season and all-season performance treads are excellent for ultimate MPG. They also deliver a decent balance of handling and traction in rain and other weather conditions.
Why Do You Need The Best Prius Tires?
The first feature that stands paramount in the hearts of most drivers when it comes to their tires is safety. Keep in mind that vehicle tires are your interface with the road you drive on. This is the sole portion of the vehicle that really comes into contact with the road surface. One of the reasons a tire’s tread is vital.
Your tire should come with high-quality treading. Also, it should be properly inflated to prevent any accidents. For hybrid car owners, there is the common long-term viewpoint. These drivers realize the significance of taking care of their vehicle. They ensure they do enough preventive maintenance on their vehicles.
Eventually, a high-quality tire implies reduced visits to the tire shop to have your tires changed. Simply, these tires last longer compared to tires of lower cost. Another benefit of paying a little more on higher quality tires is that they improve the performance of your vehicle.
You have better advantage as regards the speed at which you drive, stop or turn. Since these are very much subject to the quality of tires you have, then high-quality tires are important. Aside from these, high-quality tires that possess a low roll resistance will further assist with your car’s gas mileage.
Advantages of High-Quality Prius Tires
You enjoy numerous advantages as a Prius driver when you select only high-quality tires for your car. Some of these benefits include:
- Enhanced safety for drivers and passengers
- Low roll resistance that further helps the fuel economy
- Better control and handling when on the road
- Ability to deal with different weather conditions efficiently for a comfortable ride
- Even tread wear thanks to the sunflower oil
Conclusion
The importance of getting the best tires for your Prius vehicle cannot be overstated. This is one sure way to get the best from these hybrid vehicles. You do not want a situation where your safety is in doubt as a result of the wrong tires.
From our list of tires, you get the best tires out there to help your Toyota Prius vehicle function effectively. Ensure you consider your specific needs and the environment around before making a choice.