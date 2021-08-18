Contents
- 1 Introducing The Best Tires for Toyota Corolla
- 2 Best Tires For Toyota Corolla Tire Pressure
- 2.1 Michelin Defender T+H: Best All-Season Tires
- 2.2 Cooper CS5 Grand Touring: Best Touring Toyota Corolla Tires
- 2.3 BFGoodrich g-Force Sport Comp-2: Best Summer Tires
- 2.4 Bridgestone Blizzak WS90: Best Winter Tires
- 2.5 Firestone FR740 Performance Radial Tires: Best Overall Tires
- 2.6 Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 Plus: Best Performance Tires
- 2.7 Continental Pro Contact: Best Budget Tires
- 3 Firestone Firehawk Indy 500: Best Performance Street Tires
- 3.1 Goodyear Assurance Tripletred AS: Best All-Season Tires
- 4 Conclusion
Toyota Corolla vehicles are highly reliable and they stand the test of time. This is why these vehicles are one of the most dependable cars you see on the road in recent times. However, there is a limit to how efficient this car is when it doesn’t get the best tires to work with.
This car holds the status of the country’s best-selling compact car for over five years. That explains why you will find more Corolla vehicles on the road today than in previous years.
Truly, the original tires that come with these cars get the job done. But, there is always the chance to get a boost. That helps to enhance the car’s performance on the road.
Knowing the different tires available out there for these cars will come in handy. That knowledge will help you make the best pick for your eventual choice.
That is why we present a compiled list of the best tires out there. From this list, you can narrow down your hunt. That in turn means you can effortlessly get your car performing even better than it used to.
Keep in mind that all of the tires featured on our list below are tested and tried. These tires prove to be valued highly by other Toyota Corolla drivers. So, these tires are all exceptional and ideal picks depending on your needs and desires.
We did well to review these tires very closely. Also, we tested them thoroughly. So, you can count on this list to assist you in finding the best tires for your vehicle.
Introducing The Best Tires for Toyota Corolla
The Corolla vehicle remains one of the vehicles with a lengthy span of production. This vehicle make began production a long time ago. Yet, it is still relevant on the market till today.
In 1966, the world of automobiles welcomes the production of the first Corolla. Since then, Toyota continues to lean on its flagship compact car to steer and boost the majority of its sales proceeds.
Judging by facts, from every five Toyota vehicles sold presently, at least one is a Corolla. Considering how every era continues to bring something fresh to the table, this is not a situation that might change anytime soon.
This huge chunk of sales rolling in every year means that there will be a strong auxiliary tire market. Thankfully, these manufacturers have no difficulty satisfying the amount of demand received. Do you want them as all-season Toyota Corolla tires or performance Toyota Corolla tires, you’re at the right place. Our list features a compilation of the utmost best tires available out there at the moment.
We are not merely giving your our words. You must also keep it in mind that these tire featured on our list went through rigorous road-testing. These tests done by trained specialists came as an extension to the laboratory tests carried out as well. These tests help to scrutinize these tires from every aspect.
Our list also expresses our consideration of the budget in ratio to the general value. That you pay more does not always guarantee you the best of values and vice-versa.
Our aim eventually is to provide you with the best options you can get out there. Here, you get the most detailed list of the best Toyota Corolla tires you can get. We ensure that you get to make the smartest choices for your particular Toyota Corolla vehicle.
So, do you intend on using your vehicle for a cross-country adventure? Or do you only want to make it through a difficult rainstorm without staggering all over the place? Whatever your needs might be, this list is simply what you need. Dive in!
Best Tires For Toyota Corolla Tire Pressure
Michelin Defender T+H: Best All-Season Tires
When you hear of Michelin tires, you know that these products are from a distinguished brand. Michelin is a brand that is renowned for producing quality tires for years now. Similar to the Corolla vehicle, this brand produces tires that are reliable and highly durable.
An interesting fact is that the Defender T+H again puts in another clause to tis reputation. These tires are the best all-season tires out there.
Michelin Defender tire are best remembered for their power to be efficient in any climatic condition. Thanks to the use of zig-zag sipes all through the whole tire, the vehicle can effortlessly drive its way around wet or slippery surfaces. And, it does this with no strain on your safety.
Are you uncomfortable with tires giving out too much road noise? Then, search no further! These Michelin Defender T+H tires are the ones for you. They reduce the road noise to the minimum.
There is also this newly remodelled and remade model. This model features tread on these tires that are sure to last a long time. Their long tread life makes them worth your money.
You must also understand that traction with the road is the most crucial trait in a tire. Hence, the Michelin Defender enables you to ride safely and confident of the traction.
You can get any size of tire for your vehicle. Be assured that regardless, your tires will come with a tread warranty that will last you for as long as 80K miles.
Technical Details
- Tire Weight: 17-31lbs
- Max Inflation Pressure: 44 PSI
- Load Index: 83-103
- Tread Depth: 10/32”
- UTQG Traction: A
- UTQG Temperature: B
- UTQG Treadwear: 820
- Warranty Limit: 80,000 miles
Frequently Asked Questions
Are these the best tires for deep snow travels?
For Toyota Corolla drivers driving through deep snow or ice, these tires might not be the best tires with the grip. Do well to drive slow in these weather situations.
What are the tire sizes available for these Michelin tires?
You get these tires in various sizes. Some fall between sizes 14-18”. Also, they all come with a warranty of 80k miles that will last you up to 6 years.
Cooper CS5 Grand Touring: Best Touring Toyota Corolla Tires
These Cooper CS5 Grand Touring tires present an outstanding option for Toyota Corolla drivers. This is thanks to its affordability. It is true that every car has to work with tires to operate efficiently. Then, you might as well go for one that give you optimum delivery in every aspect. You will get this without spending too much.
Thanks to the features of these tires, drivers can effortlessly define how much tread life they have to go. That way, you are sure of your safety always. More so, you are notified as to when again you need to buy a new set of tires.
For lovers of that quiet ride down the highway, these Cooper CS5 Grand Touring tires are your perfect options. This is a touring tire that furnishes you with a comfortable and quiet ride all through the journey.
Understand that all drivers have concerns over staying safe in varied weather conditions. However, with these tires, you are certain that you will get a strong and firm grip on the concrete. This is an assurance you get in both rainy and sunny weather conditions.
Ensure you consider the harshness of the weather in your specific area. Based on this consideration, you might have to change these tires sooner than others.
Technical Details
- Tire Weight: 19-32lbs
- Max Inflation Pressure: 44 PSI
- Tread Depth: 11-12/32”
- Load Index: 84-106
- UTQG Traction: A
- UTQG Treadwear: 780
- UTQG Temperature: A
- Warranty Limit: 80,000 miles
Frequently Asked Questions
Is the Cooper CS5 Grand Touring tire a smart choice for long distance journeys?
These touring tires deliver a quiet and comfortable ride for passengers conveyed in your Toyota Corolla car. Road noise mostly poses a serious concern to some people. When you use this tire, road noise is not an issue.
How frequently should I replace my Cooper CS5 Grand Touring tires?
Do that approximately every 8,000 miles. That is how often these tires need to be examined and replaced for maximum safety.
Are these touring tires directional?
It is not directional. With these tires, you’re not restricted to just front or rear tires. These tires give you the power to rotate them to different areas on the chassis with zero issues.
BFGoodrich g-Force Sport Comp-2: Best Summer Tires
Traveling around in the summertime is a special pastime for a lot of people. This pastime has never been easier than it is with BFGoodrich g-Force Sport Comp-2 tires on your Toyota Corolla.
These tires come with additional fibres in the makeup of the tire’s tread. You have the chance to enjoy additional traction with the road surface. Also, you get to enjoy a longer lasting tire to go with your vehicle.
For drivers who prefer to take corners a bit quicker than the regular driver, this is a tire you can rely on. These tires furnish you with enough grip with the road surface more than ever before. That will make your driving safer and simpler even when you drive at high speeds.
Whether in rainy or sunny weather, these tires will ensure your summertime driving is wonderful and safe. Thanks to the ability it offers to stop smartly in wet and dry situations, these tires have an advantage. They give you that excellent traction with the road surfaces in summer.
Technical Details
- Tire Weight: 21-34 lbs
- Tread Depth: 10”
- Max Inflation Pressure: 44-51 PSI
- Load Index: 82-106
- UTQG Treadwear: 340
- UTQG Temperature: A
- UTQG Traction: A-AA
- Warranty Limit: 6 years
Frequently Asked Questions
Do these tires produce too much road noise?
Well, they do. These summer tires do generate a lot of road noise. This is as a result of the stuffy traction it has with the concrete. In the case where you don’t mind it being slightly louder than normal, then choose them. These tires inside your Toyota Corolla will boost your summer driving ease.
How efficient is the braking response of these tires?
The grip these tires have with the road plus their ability to brake effortlessly makes them outstanding. These non-slip tires are an incredible choice for summer driving with ease.
Do these BFGoodrich g-Force Comp-2 tires have any warranty upon purchase?
This summer tire has a limited 6 year warranty. In other words, the warranty lasts until the tread is obviously low. So, it depends on which of these happens first.
Bridgestone Blizzak WS90: Best Winter Tires
Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 tires come equipped with feature fit for small cars as well as minivans. They are perfect for navigating the icy and snowy road surfaces without any hassle. Any driver who drives in these road conditions is familiar with how dangerous this is. It is only smart that you go for the best tires that can ensure you are safe and have a smooth ride.
Consider your area of residence too. When driving in dangerous conditions go for these Blizzak WS90 tires on your Toyota Corolla. With them, you will have safer rides all through winter.
Attempting to brake while driving on ice can lead to your car fishtailing or sliding. That might also leave you as a driver out of control of your car. But, thanks to the interlacing sipes that generate a decent amount of traction on ice, this tire gives you easier braking response. This efficiency remains firm even when the roads are not in the best conditions.
Bridgestone recommends that drivers install these tires all four at a time. That way, you can maintain the traction abilities at the highest possible level.
Technical Details
- Tire Weight: 17-32 lbs
- Tread Depth: 11-12”
- Max Inflation Pressure: 44-50 PSI
- Load Index: 82-104
- UTQG Treadwear: Not Available
- UTQG Temperature: Not Available
- UTQG Traction: Not Available
- Warranty: Not Available
Frequently Asked Questions
Are these tires also efficient on dry road surfaces?
Note that the Blizzak WS90 tire features a design fit for wet or icy conditions. Still, these tires function quite well when on dry, regular road surfaces.
Do Blizzak WS90 tires come with any warranty provisions?
No. These tires do not feature any mileage or usage warranties. However, if there are difficulties with this tire, most tire manufacturers will be prepared to restore or change them for you.
How efficient is the steering control of these tires?
When using Blizzak WS90 tires on your Toyota Corolla vehicle, you get sufficient control. This control works effectively for driving and braking needs.
Firestone FR740 Performance Radial Tires: Best Overall Tires
The Firestone FR740 Performance Radial Tire is an exceptional high-performance tire. The design of this tire allows it to deal with any weather condition. So, whether you are driving on slippery, wet or totally dry road surfaces, this tire comes in handy.
But, note that these tires do not have the capacity to survive harsh snowy or wintery weathers. But, they will still come in as a safe choice when you need to deal with a light snowfall periodically.
Driving your Toyota Corolla vehicle with FR740’s on ice on a usual basis is not advisable. This use might develop the desire for a reserve set of tires sooner that it should be.
The design of the Firestone performance tires helps it to feature a long lasting tread life. Therefore, it is a great purchase for Toyota Corolla drivers. If you need the perfect tire, this tire checks all of the boxes!
Finally, Firestone FR740 Tires are products of rigorous tests. These tests affirm that they are fit to deal with increased speeds while driving. For fast drivers, this is the perfect tire to drive with.
Technical Details
- Tread Depth: 9-10”
- Load Index: 83-87
- Max Inflation Pressure: 44-51 PSI
- UTQG Traction: A
- UTQG Temperature: A
- UTQG Treadwear: 260-400
- Warranty: First 1/32” of treadwear
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the load capacity these tires can carry?
The load capacity of these Firestone tires is set at 1201 pounds
How noisy do these tires get?
On a ranking of 1-10, these tires are set at 4.9 for road noise level. You should also keep in mind that they hold a 5.3 on the ride quality they offer to passengers inside the car.
What are the available sizes?
You can get these tires in sizes 15”, 16” and 17”. There is always a little difference in the cost depending on the size of tire you need to buy.
Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 Plus: Best Performance Tires
Are you one of those Toyota Corolla drivers who choose tires that presents a sporty appearance. Then, the Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 plus tires are perfect tires for you. These Michelin tires are products perfected by the maker to offer the highest degree of traction you can get.
When driving on faster velocities, you know that this can be dangerously if your tires are not fit for it. Your tires must be capable of getting the job done safely.
Therefore, it is not only about having a high tread life. You must also get the ideal tire size for your Toyota Corolla vehicle. That is very essential.
These Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3 Plus tires offer you a vast variety of sizes. This is why it is possible for you to get the one that is your car’s perfect fit. In case you are not sure of what size you need for your Toyota Corolla, consult your local tire shop for guidance.
When you use these tires on the streets, you get an incredibly excellent performance. These tires again add that sporty vibe to your car. They come in handy to boost your Toyota Corolla to an higher level. So, you are safe regardless of the speed limit.
Technical Details
- Tire Weight: 18-39 lbs
- Tread Depth: 10-11”
- Max Inflation Pressure: 44-51 PSI
- UTQG Traction: AA
- UTQG Treadwear: 500
- UTQG Temperature: A
- Load Index: 84-114
- Warranty Limit: 30,000 to 45,000 miles
Frequently Asked Questions
How much road noise do these tires generate?
Reportedly, these tires give out a road noise rating of about a 5 out of 10. For drivers who are okay with a slight pinch of road noise, then this will not be a bad purchase at al
What is the load capacity of these Michelin tires?
The load capacity presented by these Michelin tires falls within the range of 2100-2500 pounds.
How well do these tires drive on snowy road surfaces?
These tires are all-season tires just as they are best performance tires. So, when driving in snowy condition, you still get that excellent traction.
Continental Pro Contact: Best Budget Tires
Purchasing tires can turn out to be a costly experience. In a case where you want a set of tires that won’t cost you too much, these are the best.
The Continental Pro Contact tire effortlessly and efficiently gets the job done. This set of tires does this while still staying within your budget.
With this tire you get a decent dose of traction. This traction allows the tires to work perfectly in any weather condition. Whether it is rainy or sunny, your car will get you to your destination safe and sound.
The tread featured on a Continental Pro Contact tire enables it to deliver excellent grip on the road. Also, it keeps the needless road noise away from you when you drive.
With these tires drivers get to enjoy a very satisfactory and inexpensive driving experience.
Thanks to the quick steering response of these tires when driving, you enjoy a smooth ride always. This tire permits you to drive at high speeds. Yet, it retains the control of your vehicle just as you love it.
Technical Details
- Tire Weight: 14 lbs
- Tread Depth: 9”
- Max Inflation Pressure: 44 PSI
- Load Index: 74
- UTQG Treadwear: 400
- UTQG Temperature: A
- UTQG Traction: A
- Warranty Limit: 80,000 miles
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are these tires fuel efficient?
This type of tire comes with a design that reduces the quantity of rolling resistance. This feature will, in turn lessens the fuel you need to drive your car.
What is the load capacity of these tires?
The load capacity of these budget tires is set at 826.7 pounds.
These tires come in what sizes out there?
The Continental Pro Contact tire comes in range of sizes. Mostly within the 15” to 19” size range. Thanks to this wide range of tire sizes, every drive can get the ideal fit for their driving needs.
Firestone Firehawk Indy 500: Best Performance Street Tires
Do you need an excellent way to ensure your Toyota Corolla is more sporty? Do you need your vehicle to drive even better when you drive on the street surfaces? Then, the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 Performance Radial Tires might be the excellent option for your Toyota Corolla.
These tires come with the abilities to drive on both dry or wet road surfaces without any glitch. Plus, this tire will boost your vehicle’s look just the same way it will boost its performance.
It is crucial to point out that for this specific tire, you should not drive in snow or icy weather situations. To get the best outcomes, ensure you drive these on roads in warmer climate areas. Also, stay away from the harsh cold temperatures around as much as you can.
When you use these Firestone Firehawk Indy 500’s tires with your Toyota Corolla, you take your car to the next level. Also, you give your car that sporty look you have always desired.
Technical Details
- Tire Weight: 19-25 lbs
- Tread Depth: 9-10”
- Load Index: 94
- Max Inflation Pressure: 50-51 PSI
- UTQG Treadwear: 340
- UTQG Traction: A
- UTQG Temperature: A
- Warranty Limit: First 2/32” of treadwear
Frequently Asked Questions
Due to the high speeds these tires are best for, how much road noise do they generate?
Surprisingly, they generate zero road noise! In fact the road noise rating on a scale of 1 to 10 is an impressive 8.5. That means they offer you a very pleasing and smooth ride.
What sizes are these tires available in on the market?
Firestone Firehawk Indy 500’s are available in a variety of various sizes. These sizes range from 16” to 20”.
What is the load capacity of this tire?
The load capacity of this tire is pitched at 1477 pounds.
Goodyear Assurance Tripletred AS: Best All-Season Tires
Owning a tire that can deal with these wide varieties of temperatures will give you peace of mind. As a driver, this will allow you to drive to various places at different times all through the year. You will do this without having to bother about your tires surviving or not.
Goodyear Assurance Tripletred AS tires come in perfectly to empower customers with a stress free driving ordeal. These tire makers know that driving can be stressful enough. Therefore, these tires come in perfectly to reduce the stress on you as a driver.
Technical Details
- Tire Weight: 27 lbs
- Tread Depth: 11”
- Max Inflation Pressure: 50 PSI
- Load Index: 97
- UTQG Traction: A
- UTQG Treadwear: 740
- UTQG Temperature: B
- Warranty Limit: 80,000 miles
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the load capacity of these tires?
The load capacity of these tires is pitched between 1235 to 1929 pounds. It all depends on the size of tire you bought.
What sizes are available for purchase out there?
Goodyear Assurance Tripletred AS tires on the market only come in size 16”.
How is the road noise level when using these tires?
The Goodyear Assurance Tripletred AS tires reduces road noise to the least.
Conclusion
These tires are perfect for your Toyota Corolla vehicle depending on what your needs are. Also, you must consider the environment you are in, most would not be up to par with winter tires. Consider the weather conditions and the road surfaces. All of these matter when choosing the best tires for Toyota Corolla vehicles.