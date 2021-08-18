Contents
- 1 Getting The Best Tires For Subaru Crosstrek
- 2 The Best Subaru Crosstrek Tires For Better Handling
- 2.1 1. Cooper CS5 Grand Touring Tires: Best Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
- 2.2 2. General AltiMAX RT43 Tires: Best Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
- 2.3 3. Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus Tires: Best All-Season Grand-Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
- 2.4 4. Goodyear Assurance ComforTred Touring: Best All-Season Grand-Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
- 2.5 5. Michelin Premier A/S Tires: Best All-Season Tires Or Grand-Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
- 2.6 6. Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring Tires: Best All-Season Grand-Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
- 2.7 7. BFGoodrich Advantage T/A Sport: Best All-Season Grand-Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
- 2.8 8. Vredestein Quatrac 5 Tires: Best All-Weather Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
- 2.9 9. Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady Tires: Best Snow Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
- 2.10 10. Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 Tires: Best Winter Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
- 2.11 Conclusion
Over time, we see the demand for crossovers and SUVs rising as each year goes by. Presently, even the least compact car comes with its own raised model. The Subaru brand is one of the forerunners in this area.
The brand’s car-based crossovers deliver several SUV-related benefits. For instance, you get that symmetrical all-wheel-drive most drivers desire. In addition to this are numerous benefits of regular passenger cars.
The brand’s smallest crossover vehicle, the Subaru Crosstrek is the exact representation of this mixture of benefits. The car comes in small sizes, combined with huge and useful interior. These all aid the delivery of that terrific driving dynamic you see on the street. Lastly, there is that functional traction that helps in off-roading situations.
For most drivers, this will be the only car they actually need. Having explained these benefits, we must add this. If you want to get the best out of your Subaru Crosstrek, you will require a set of high-quality tires. You need the best you can find out there.
Getting The Best Tires For Subaru Crosstrek
The truth remains that there is no one tire that can fulfill the desires of every Subaru Crosstrek driver. In the case of this car, the situation is even more tricky. Every Subaru’s small crossover works flawlessly on dry, wet, and snowy road surfaces. In fact, they are also exceptional on off-road surfaces. How then do you discover that particular set of tires that will do all the things your Crosstrek can?
When you use some tires, you will get an improved handling experience driving on a dry tarmac. While with other tires, you will get excellent snow traction. We do believe that there is a middle ground certainly. But, that might mean that you will not get the best as regards off-road traction.
Keep in mind that the best Subaru Crosstrek tires must furnish the driver with safe and durable traction. There should also be that strong and firm grip for daily driving. These tires should function competently and smoothly in urban situations as well as on the highway. If they can, they should also deliver dependable and excellent snow traction. Finally, never gamble on a decent off-road traction.
The Best Subaru Crosstrek Tires For Better Handling
It is great to know that you are in the perfect place to discover the best Subaru Crosstrek tires. What you will find in this article will not only hep your search. It will also get you the best you can find out there.
In this article, we will go through a proper review of all the best tires for the prominent Japanese crossover. Keep in mind that each model you will discover on the list below will comprise Subaru Crosstrek tire sizes. So, be sure that the tires will suit your wheels flawlessly.
On our list, you will find many varied types of tires. It is our strong belief that you should select tires that will satisfy your desires without a fault. So, you picking the first tire on the list might not mean that is the best tire for your vehicle.
We recommend that you read the entirety of this article. The last set of tires we recommend here might just be the one to provide you with the most dependable handling.
Are you in doubt as to what type of tires will be best for you?
Then this is what you need.
We compiled a buying guide with a list of the best Subaru Crosstrek tires. The details provided for each tire will help greatly.
Through these details you can understand everything about the different tires we recommend. These tires are available on the market but you must also know how they influence your driving. With all of the details, you are set. Then, you have all the knowledge needed to select the best set of tires for you. They will be the best set of Subaru Crosstrek tires to handle the weather in your location.
1. Cooper CS5 Grand Touring Tires: Best Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
With the Cooper CS5 Grand Touring you get a product that provides a lot of usefulness for the price. This set of tires comes with an 80,000-mile treadwear warranty. This warranty is rather excellent when you consider others out there.
These CS5 tires are similarly very quiet and comfortable when you drive on the road. When driving at higher speeds, they still remain efficient in delivering that smooth and silent ride. The handling of these tires is also very decent. But, the steering responsiveness isn’t the best you will find out there. Yet, you still get a lot of that firm grip and traction on dry and wet road surfaces.
There is just one major downside to the Crosstrek vehicle.
And that is the poor snow traction it offers. Well, this is one drawback that most all-season tires come with.
Cons
- The price is quite expensive
- It only delivers light snow traction on an average
2. General AltiMAX RT43 Tires: Best Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
The General AltiMAX RT43 remains one of the most prominent touring tires in North Americ. Plus,this popularity is for a good cause. The cost of a set of these tires is lesser when compared to premium competitors. Still, it doesn’t feel any way like that when you drive with them.
Certainly, the handling isn’t one to contend with the likes of Michelin’s and Bridgestone’s tires. Yet, it’s ideal for regular daily driving.
In addition, the RT43 is responsive. These tires deliver a lofty degree of grip and traction. This is one tire that works perfectly in wet conditions too.
To add to all of these, this is one of the most silent and most comfortable tires you can find out there.
When you combine that with a 75,000-mile treadwear warranty, that is a credible remedy that will function for the next few years.
Pros
- Delivers a very quiet and comfortable ride
- Provides outstanding steering responsiveness
- Gives you a firm grip and traction in dry and wet road conditions
- Comes with a 75,000-mile treadwear warranty
- Comes in at a budget price point
3. Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus Tires: Best All-Season Grand-Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
The Bridgestone’s grand-touring tire is one of the most pleasing tire we experienced. These tires do not produce that much road noise on the highway. Also, it furnishes the passengers with that sort of magic carpet ride.
Regardless of the emphasis on comfort, the Ecopia EP422 Plus tires remain top-of-the-class in the handling division. The starting responsiveness is likewise another impressive aspect. Plus, there is a lot of grip you can work with when driving through the corners.
These tires also provide amazing traction on wet road surfaces.
There is just one aspect where we hope the Ecopia did better.
And that area is with the snow traction. But, the tire bounces back with a low-rolling-resistance compound that boosts the tire’s fuel economy. Finally, this tire comes with a 70,000-mile treadwear warranty. This is rather lovely for a grand-touring tire.
Pros
- Terrific dry handling and braking function
- Exceptional wet traction and braking
- Incredibly quiet and comfortable performance
- Substantial 70,000-mile treadwear warranty
- Enhances and aids economical fuel usage
4. Goodyear Assurance ComforTred Touring: Best All-Season Grand-Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
Goodyear’s grand-touring tire earns the charge as the new hero in this section. This is the case especially when we consider the level of comfort.
This is due to the Comfort Layer and ComfortEdge technologies featured in the Assurance ComforTred Touring tire. This furnishes its passengers with an exceptionally quiet and comfortable ride.
But, this makes the tire a little bit poorer in our handling testing. Still, this is not one drawback you will feel in regular driving.
In addition, the Assurance ComforTred quickens, brakes, and spins safely and precisely on dry and wet road surfaces. And the 80,000-mile treadwear warranty this tire offers is the best you can find in the grand-touring section.
Pros
- Exceptionally comfortable over bumps
- Runs quietly when you drive on the highway
- Delivers very decent handling and braking when driving in dry and wet climates
- Provides an outstanding 80,000-mile treadwear warranty
5. Michelin Premier A/S Tires: Best All-Season Tires Or Grand-Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
For drivers that have driving performance very high on their list of preferences, this is for you. Believe us when we say that there is no better tire for this that the Premier A/S tires.
This Michelin’s grand-touring tire ranks top as the most responsive in this category.
This tire offers you as a driver the best traction, the firmest grip, and the sharpest braking.
This is still efficient even when using these tires in wet road conditions. With the Premier A/S tire, you get a tool that handles competently on sticky, wet or rainy road surfaces. They are still a set of tires to rely on in case of very heavy rain, but not strictly winter tires.
The EverTread Technology this tire feature also keep the excellent rain performance always. It does so even when the tread is worn out. The Premier A/S tire is comes as quiet and comfortable as you might expect a Michelin tire to be.
But, the Premier A/S tire is also costly. Plus, it only comes with a mere 60,000-mile treadwear warranty.
Pros
- Top-level braking performance when driving on wet and dry road surfaces
- Exceptional handling abilities
- Extremely quiet and comfortable for Subaru Crosstrek drivers
- The EverTread Technology ensure the tire delivers a safe ride even when the tread is worn-out
Cons
- Lesser tread life warranty compared to its competitors
6. Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring Tires: Best All-Season Grand-Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
The CS5 Ultra Touring tire is the sportier and more responsive version of the CS5 Grand Touring tire. Presently, this set of tires remains one of the best-handling tires you can find out there.
All of these features are rather remarkable judging by how low this tires cost. As for the grip, traction, and braking they are excellent even on dry and wet surfaces too.
The CS5 Ultra Touring is also very comfortable and quiet and comes with an outstanding 70,000-mile treadwear warranty for the price.
If the snow traction was reliable, this would’ve been a perfect tire!
Pros
- Exceptional steering responsiveness and firm grip on dry pavement
- Terrific traction on wet road surfaces
- Incredibly reliable braking performance
- Comes at a low price
- Parades a long-lasting treadlife
7. BFGoodrich Advantage T/A Sport: Best All-Season Grand-Touring Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
This grand-touring model of the Advantage T/A Sport comes with a mere 60,000-mile treadwear warranty. This warranty is lesser than that of its nearest competitors.
Nevertheless, similar to the Michelin Premier, it ranks very highly following our handling testing. This is one tire that is very responsive.
This tire grips the road quite exceptionally.
This set of tires brakes firmly.
Plus it come with an excellent traction.
The wet performance of this tite makes it one of the best in the category also. Besides, its highway stability is outstanding.
Ultimately, the BFGoodrich remains a quiet and comfortable tire option. Although, these tires are not on the status of the best grand-touring tires.
Pros
- Terrific steering responsiveness
- Outstanding traction and grip on dry road surfaces
- Brilliant wet performance
- Wonderful highway stability for highway drivers
8. Vredestein Quatrac 5 Tires: Best All-Weather Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
This Vredestein Quatrac 5 tire continues to be our special all-weather tire. This is as it gives an impressive performance all through. And it does this at a lower price range. For drivers that have no problem with the reduced 45,000-mile treadwear warranty, this is a perfect option.
When using these tires in snowy conditions, the Quatrac 5 tires function almost the same way a winter tire will do. This set of tires accelerates, corners, and engages the brakes very smoothly.
The wet performance of this tire is also great. And, the dry handling is also very decent. All of these are still the same in warmer weather conditions.
Contrary to what you get from other all-weather tires, the Quatrac 5 gives you a very quiet and smooth drive.
Trust us when we say that this is a perfect add-on for this tire.
Pros
- Terrific snow traction, firm grip, and quality braking
- Decent handling in a warm climate
- It is smooth and silent
- Comes in at a budget price
9. Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady Tires: Best Snow Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
This Goodyear’s all-weather tire presents every driver with a ton of benefits. This explains why it is the best when it comes to areas of winter traction. This set of tires are prolific when working on packed and unpacked snowy, slushy, as well as icy road surfaces.
In addition to all of these, the tire is again very responsive. Then, you can be sure you have a tire that will give you that satisfactory grippy function on dry road surfaces.
This set of tires comes with one of the best wet traction for tires in this category.
Likewise, the 60,000-mile treadwear warranty offered by this tire is the highest of any all-weather tire. Plus, the Assurance WeatherReady is a little bit noisy when driving on the highway. That alone might be a bother for some Subaru Crosstrek drivers.
Cons
- Excessive road noise on the highway
10. Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 Tires: Best Winter Tires for Subaru Crosstrek
The Blizzak WS90 tires are the latest set of winter tire produced by Bridgestone. At the moment, this tires are way ahead of every other competitor.
When driving in the snow, this tire delivers the best traction and braking of any tire in its category. Plus, the tire is again the winner in our ice and slush testing. To add to these, these tires also generates excellent effects on dry and wet road surfaces.
How about in the area of the performance delivered? Well, we were unable to figure out one fault of this set of tires.
On the downside, the Blizzak WS90 tires do not come with any treadwear warranty. This is a drawback considering that it comes in a higher price.
Pros
- Delivers the best winter for Subaru Crosstrek drivers
- Provides an outstanding dry and wet handling as well as braking
- Gives drivers that top-of-the-rank snow traction and braking
- Comes with an enhanced tread wear life
Conclusion
One fact is rather obvious from this list of the best tires for Subaru Crosstrek. Our list only comprises high-quality tires delivered by reliable producers.
For us, we strongly hold the belief that very cheap (Chinese) tires fall short when it comes to delivering safe driving. This case is even worse when using them on wet road surfaces.
This explains why these tires are not the most reputable ones out there. For reputable tire manufacturers, they run their products through a lot of testing. All of these tests come even before these products are available on the market. This is one essential part that most of these other tire manufacturing companies fail to recognize. So, they miss out on all of these tests.
That me as that your safety as a Subaru Crosstrek driver is not assured. For us, safety should be your topmost priority. This is why we constantly list Subaru Crosstrek tires from producers that we completely trust.