Watch the Ford GT in action at Mosport

Yeah, yeah, I know all too well that the proper name is Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. For the purpose of this story however, it is Mosport. One of North America’s most significant historic race tracks. A track where the legendary Ford GT40 competed.

Regular readers know that I am pretty excited about the level of Canadian content in the new GT as it is being prepared for competition in 2016. Multimatic has been not so quietly testing the car at Calabogie Motorsports Park, which is out in the middle of nowhere outside of Ottawa. A good place to keep prying cameras at bay.

In July however, the team made a stop at Mosport to lay down some laps in the red and white beast and it looks oh so good on our home track.

In the video below, team principle Chip Ganassi talks about his team’s involvement with the project, with Le Mans as a backdrop. The footage of the GT in action however is all from that July visit to Mosport.