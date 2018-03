Montreal based auto journo Matt St Pierre started using the term #corollattack a couple of years ago and while usually it is aimed at painfully slow and stupid Corolla drivers, it totally applies to this video.

A Grassroots Motorsports reader stuffed an LS into a four door 1981 Toyota Corolla and after two and a half years, lit it up for the YouToobz.

#corollattack !!

Thanks to GRM for the tip.