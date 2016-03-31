Vancouver driver experiences instant karma while driving like an idiot

We’ve all been there, stuck in traffic when a guy comes flying up a lane that isn’t really a lane and tries to force his way in to traffic. The natural response, albeit not the correct one, is to prevent the guy from cutting in line.

That is what happened to YouTuber xSupaD, who was stuck in traffic when a guy in a late Eighties Honda Civic approaches from the right, using the bike lane and empty parking lane as his personal bypass. When parked cars block his path, xSupaD executes the block, but as often happens, Civic guy makes it through and takes off. Until he gets stopped by a red light. It isn’t long before the flashing lights of one of Vancouver’s finest in a shiny new Ford Explorer police cruiser appear on the scene.

As xSupaD drives off, the other driver can be heard yelling “Fuck you, It’s your fucking fault, mother fucker, Fuck off.”

Yeah, because driving like a dickhead is always the other guy’s fault!

Careful at work or if there are little ears close by. There are lots of F-bombs in this one.