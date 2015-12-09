Nissan Canada announces shuffle of top executives

With a decidedly successful 3 year stint under his belt as the President of Nissan Canada, Christian Meunier is being moved up the ladder to take on the title of senior VP of sales and marketing for North America, while also claiming the title of chairman at Nissan Canada.

Replacing Meunier will be Joni Paiva, who comes to the president’s chair via his role as chief marketing manager at NNA.

Nissan Canada press release

MISSISSAUGA, ON (Dec. 9, 2015) – Nissan today announced a series of senior management appointments in North America intended to strengthen the company’s progress towards its ‘Power 88’ mid-term business plan goals.

Christian Meunier, currently president, Nissan Canada Inc., is appointed senior vice president, Nissan Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan North America (NNA). Meunier will also hold the title of chairman, Nissan Canada. In his new role, Meunier will lead the operations of the Nissan Division in both the U.S. and Canada, including all sales, marketing communications, model line brand management, parts and service, product planning, trucks and light commercial vehicles, customer quality and dealer network development functions.

Over the last three years, Meunier has led the Nissan Canada team to record volume and market share through effective marketing programs and a strengthening of the dealer network. He will report to José Muñoz, executive vice president, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and chairman, NNA.

“Nissan’s business in Canada has improved substantially under Christian’s watch and is delivering consistent performance improvements,” said Muñoz. “We look forward to Christian’s leadership of Nissan Division’s business in the U.S. and Canada.”

“Building and leading the Canadian team over the past three years has been one of the most exciting and rewarding challenges of my career, and together we’ve achieved remarkable success,” said Meunier. “I’m looking forward to my new role and as part of that, continuing to oversee the Canadian team as we strive toward achieving our business objectives. We have the right team in place to do this, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

With over 20 years of experience with Renault and Nissan, Joni Paiva is named president, Nissan Canada reporting to Meunier in his new role as chairman, Nissan Canada. As president, Joni will have day-to-day responsibility for all Nissan operations in Canada, including sales and marketing, finance, dealer network, product and corporate planning, aftersales, legal, human resources and the captive sales finance company.

Currently, Joni is director, chief marketing manager at Nissan North America. Prior to this, he held several sales and marketing positions with Renault in France and Argentina.

Stephen Lester, managing director, Infiniti Canada, will now report directly to Randy Parker, vice president, Infiniti Americas, for all Infiniti Canada business.

“Today, we’re announcing changes to our North American leadership team that will strengthen our execution of our business fundamentals as we head into the final 16 months of the ‘Power 88’ mid-term business plan,” said José Muñoz, executive vice president, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and chairman, Nissan North America (NNA). “We are now poised to capitalize on the significant investments we have made in our trucks with the launch of the all-new Nissan Titan, and these changes will support our ability to do so.”