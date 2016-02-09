Do you know a bad driver? Nominate them for Canada’s Worst Driver Season 12

Working in automotive media, we get to work with some great people, including on occasion, Philippe Létourneau, the driving expert from the wildy popular reality television show Canada’s Worst Driver. Just before filming of season 11, Létourneau told me that they never expected the show to be such a hit.

They thought the concept of putting bad drivers through a series of wacky, but skill oriented tasks behind the wheel would be fun and they might get a couple of seasons out of the concept. It turns out that we just can’t get enough of watching inept, distracted or terrified drivers crash into stuff.

And so, CWD is about to start casting for Season 12. If you know someone who you think is a terrible driver, then why not nominate them so that the rest of us can have a laugh. There is nothing to lose, at best, your friend gets some much needed rehabilitation. At worst, they are crowned Canada’s Worst Driver.