Dale Coyne Racing crew member escapes serious injury during pit lane spin at NOLA

No matter how you slice it, pit lane at any race track is a very dangerous place, yet there are a number of people who have to be out there, from race officials to safety crews, pit crews and even photo/video people. “Keep your head on a swivel” is a pretty common saying in our business and Dale Coyne Racing crewman Todd Phillips provided an example yesterday of just how important that really is.

He also showed how important fitness and cat like reflexes are!

During yesterday’s rain soaked IndyCar race at NOLA Motorsports Park, DCR driver Francesco Dracone lost control of his #19 Honda while braking to enter his pit box. Phillips was out in pit lane signaling the space to Dracone, when the car began to swap ends. You can see Phillips hesitate momentarily as he tries to ascertain which way the car was going, before making a dash to the wall. He almost makes it clear, but is clobbered by the rear wing, which sent Phillips feet up.

The super tough, super lucky Phillips received six stitches to his calf and a few bruises. That and some pretty excellent video footage!