Former F3 driver Keiko Ihara joins Mazda Motorsports for Sebring race

This will sound like a gross generalization, but if you spend a lot of time with racing drivers, you often get the vibe that a person is a driver right off the bat. Maybe it has something to do with that cool and calm exterior that lightly masks a razor sharp focus and determination. Maybe […]
Norway’s Gatebil On Ice might be the coolest driving event of all time!
This morning, Monster Energy released this video featuring World RX racer and X-Games medalist Liam Doran and his Citroën DS3 rallycross machine taking on an ice driving festival called Gatebil On Ice. Watching the flame spitting beast drift around on the ice is cool enough, but the event itself caught my eye and got me […]
Car dealer crashed your car? This is how it will play out.
There is a storm brewing on Reddit today, where Andrew Ragnauth has posted about a Honda dealership in Brampton, Ontario which crashed his car while it was in for service. An employee of Family Honda was driving the car out of the shop, when it was hit by another employee who was speeding in a […]
Driven: 2015 BMW M3 M-DCT
I’ll admit it. I have a problem with writing about cars I love, not just like. It’s almost as if the experience is so overwhelming that it takes me some time to sit down, go through my notes and methodically process and reflect upon the information. For better or worse, BMW’s new M3 falls into […]
Driven: 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid
You’ve got to admire Lincoln. They’re arguably the underdog in the luxury car market. While Cadillac has managed to reinvent itself with the help of rebranding, clever marketing, and some fantastic new rear wheel drive platforms, Lincoln is still finding its mojo. The trouble, of course, is that Lincoln, like Cadillac, has to attract a […]