Car goes over the edge at Newfoundland’s Signal Hill

Have you ever stood atop some marvel of nature and thought “hmmm….that is a long way down. I think I’ll step back a bit”? Well, so have I.

Details are few and far between, but it seems that someone today has driven over the edge of the historic Signal Hill in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Local News reports say that a person has been taken away by ambulance and a tow truck is standing by, but the car itself remains stuck on the side of the “hill” which looks more like a cliff with an incline.

YouTuber Noble41 was down below the popular tourist site, and got some video of the car as it sits precariously on the side of the hill.